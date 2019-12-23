19:33 | 23.12.2019

Books-A-Million Collects Over $110,000 in Books and Toys for Children’s of Alabama, Celebrates 4th Year in the Partnership

Families of Children’s of Alabama patients can rest a bit easier this holiday season thanks to the incredible generosity of Books-A-Million customers during its seventh annual Holiday Book & Toy Drive. The “Grow Your Heart 3 Sizes” campaign, which ran November 8 through December 16, provided customers the opportunity to spread love and kindness to children and families in need during the holidays. Books-A-Million collected over $110,000 worth of books and toys from generous customers for the Sugar Plum Shop, the Children’s of Alabama in-hospital toy store allowing parents and caregivers of hospitalized patients to shop for their child and siblings free of charge. “Facing hospitalization during the holiday season can be especially trying for young patients and their families,” said Emily Bridges, Community Development Coordinator at Children’s of Alabama. “Books-A-Million and its customers are incredibly generous to provide books and toys to help stock our Sugar Plum Shop and ensure every child can experience the magic of the holidays despite challenging circumstances. We are grateful for our partnership with BAM and their yearlong support in helping our patients reclaim some childhood normalcy.” “Each year, we have the privilege of spreading love to so many families and kids through generous donations from our customers,” said Scott Kappler, Chief Marketing Officer at Books-A-Million. “This outpouring of support is what makes this annual holiday drive such a success. It is because of their selflessness and dedication that we are able to positively impact communities and give families something tangible to celebrate the holidays.” In the four-year partnership with Children’s of Alabama, Books-A-Million’s annual Holiday Book & Toy Drive has donated more than $500,000 of books and toys to Sugar Plum Shop. With the help of its customers, the company has exceeded its goals for the drive each year. A complete list of organizations that partnered with Books-A-Million for the 2019 Holiday Book & Toy Drive can be found at booksamillion.com/toydrive.

ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION

Books-A-Million, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is the second largest bookseller in the United States. Books-A-Million began over 100 years ago in 1917 as a newsstand in Florence, Alabama and now operates over 200 stores in 32 states and online at booksamillion.com. As Books-A-Million’s market presence has grown, the goal has remained the same: to serve each community with the best selection of books, toys, games and entertainment, all at great prices. Find the nearest Books-A-Million at booksamillion.com/storefinder. Follow Books-A-Million on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest to discover shelf inspiration, new releases, gifts and more.

ABOUT CHILDREN’S OF ALABAMA

Since 1911, Children’s of Alabama has provided specialized medical care for ill and injured children, offering inpatient and outpatient services throughout central Alabama. Ranked among the best pediatric medical centers in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, Children’s provided care for youngsters from every county in Alabama, 42 other states and seven foreign countries last year, representing more than 677,000 outpatient visits and more than 15,000 inpatient admissions. With more than 3.5 million square feet, Children’s is one of the largest pediatric medical facilities in the United States. More information is available at childrensal.org.

