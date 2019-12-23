|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
19:33 | 23.12.2019
Books-A-Million Collects Over $110,000 in Books and Toys for Children’s of Alabama, Celebrates 4th Year in the Partnership
Families of Children’s of Alabama patients can rest a bit easier this holiday season thanks to the incredible generosity of Books-A-Million customers during its seventh annual Holiday Book & Toy Drive. The “Grow Your Heart 3 Sizes” campaign, which ran November 8 through December 16, provided customers the opportunity to spread love and kindness to children and families in need during the holidays. Books-A-Million collected over $110,000 worth of books and toys from generous customers for the Sugar Plum Shop, the Children’s of Alabama in-hospital toy store allowing parents and caregivers of hospitalized patients to shop for their child and siblings free of charge.
“Facing hospitalization during the holiday season can be especially trying for young patients and their families,” said Emily Bridges, Community Development Coordinator at Children’s of Alabama. “Books-A-Million and its customers are incredibly generous to provide books and toys to help stock our Sugar Plum Shop and ensure every child can experience the magic of the holidays despite challenging circumstances. We are grateful for our partnership with BAM and their yearlong support in helping our patients reclaim some childhood normalcy.”
“Each year, we have the privilege of spreading love to so many families and kids through generous donations from our customers,” said Scott Kappler, Chief Marketing Officer at Books-A-Million. “This outpouring of support is what makes this annual holiday drive such a success. It is because of their selflessness and dedication that we are able to positively impact communities and give families something tangible to celebrate the holidays.”
In the four-year partnership with Children’s of Alabama, Books-A-Million’s annual Holiday Book & Toy Drive has donated more than $500,000 of books and toys to Sugar Plum Shop. With the help of its customers, the company has exceeded its goals for the drive each year.
A complete list of organizations that partnered with Books-A-Million for the 2019 Holiday Book & Toy Drive can be found at booksamillion.com/toydrive.
