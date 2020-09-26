21:00 | 26.09.2020

Books-A-Million Honors U.S. Military with Coffee for the Troops Program Through October 24

Books-A-Million, in partnership with Soldiers’ Angels, is back with its 15th Coffee for the Troops program from Saturday, September 26 – Saturday, October 24. The campaign offers customers an opportunity to show gratitude and support for brave service men and women currently serving our country, as well as veterans and patients in VA hospitals throughout the U.S. For every five bags of freshly ground Joe Muggs Coffee donated by customers, Books-A-Million will donate one. “Coffee for the Troops has grown tremendously over the years and in our 15th Coffee for the Troops campaign we are proud of our customer’s generosity and support in honoring those who have served our country,” said Books-A-Million’s, Vice President Matt Krenza,. “Through our partnership with Soldiers’ Angels, we look forward to building on the success of the Coffee For The Troops program and reaching even more of our veterans and service men and women through our matching contribution.” Since 2012, Books-A-Million has partnered with Soldiers’ Angels to donate more than 63 million cups of coffee to veterans and VA hospitals in the U.S., as well as to service men and women currently serving overseas. Each year, Coffee for the Troops has exceeded its donation goals thanks to the generosity of supporters across the country. “We are extremely grateful for the continued support from Books-A-Million and their customers through the Coffee for the Troops program,” said Amy Palmer, President and CEO of Soldiers’ Angels. “Coffee continues to be one of the most requested items from deployed troops as well as VA Hospitals. Your generosity through this campaign allows us to provide this staple item to locations that may otherwise have none.” Customers looking to go the extra mile to show their gratitude to service members and veterans can leave a personalized message on the donated bags. To find the nearest Books-A-Million and Joe Muggs location, visit booksamillion.com/storefinder.

ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION

Books-A-Million, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is the second largest chain of bookstores in the United States. Books-A-Million got its start in 1917 as a magazine stand in Florence, Alabama and now operates over 200 stores in the 32 states and online at booksamillion.com. While Books-A-Million’s presence has grown, the goal has remained the same: to serve each community with the best selection of books, toys, games and entertainment, all at great prices. Find the nearest Books-A-Million at booksamillion.com/storefinder. Follow Books-A-Million on Twitter (twitter.com/booksamillion) and like us on Facebook (facebook.com/booksamillion).

ABOUT SOLDIERS’ ANGELS

Soldiers’ Angels is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides aid, comfort, and resources to the military, veterans, and their families. Founded in 2003 by the mother of two American soldiers, hundreds of thousands of Soldiers’ Angels “Angel” volunteers assist veterans, wounded and deployed personnel and their families in a variety of unique and effective ways. (Tax ID# 20-0583415). Learn more at soldiersangels.org. Learn more about Soldiers’ Angels Home of the Brave at homeofthebravecampaign.com.

