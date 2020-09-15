|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:00 | 15.09.2020
Boomer Naturals Commits to Donating an Additional 100,000 Face Masks Through Its Prepare and Protect Initiative; Company Actively Seeking Requests From Groups in Need
Boomer Holdings, Inc. (OTC: BOMH) – Boomer Naturals, a Las Vegas based health and wellness company, today announced a corporate commitment to donate an additional 100,000 face masks to groups in need as part of its newly launched Prepare and Protect initiative.
Known for their signature Boomer Naturals Reusable Nano-Silver Face Masks and Neck Gaiters available nationwide at over 7,000 CVS pharmacies, Boomer Naturals (the Company) also offers a full line of PPE and Boomer Botanicals that offers consumers significant health benefits on the inside and out.
At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company quickly began producing critical PPE to help the country meet demands, as well as launching its Prepare and Protect Initiative, which donates one face mask for every order placed online at boomernaturals.com. Working with more than 35 different charitable organizations that support veterans, the homeless, health workers, nursing homes, youth organizations and more, Boomer Naturals has donated over 135,000 face masks to date.
Now, the company seeks to ramp up their charitable donations by issuing a commitment to donate an additional 100,000 face masks to groups in need. To do so, Boomer Naturals is seeking requests from organizations nationwide with a need for 1,000 masks or more to keep their communities, volunteers or others underserved populations safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To apply for the donation, groups can email Prepareandprotect@boomernaturals.com with their request and to get more information.
“We are committed to protecting the health and safety of our customers and the community,” says Michael Quaid, CEO of Boomer Naturals. “We feel strongly that part of that commitment is to help those in need. We are very proud that our Prepare and Protect Initiative has allowed us to provide face masks to many at-risk and underserved organizations across the county.”
The Boomer Naturals Reusable Nano-Silver Face Masks are designed in America and produced in Vietnam, and are made of three layers of tightly woven fabric enhanced with nano-silver technology to block a high percentage of particles and droplets. Available in four adult and two children sizes, the Boomer Naturals Face Masks are comfortable, breathable, washable, and come in a variety of colors and prints.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer