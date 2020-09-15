14:00 | 15.09.2020

Boomer Naturals Commits to Donating an Additional 100,000 Face Masks Through Its Prepare and Protect Initiative; Company Actively Seeking Requests From Groups in Need

Boomer Holdings, Inc. (OTC: BOMH) – Boomer Naturals, a Las Vegas based health and wellness company, today announced a corporate commitment to donate an additional 100,000 face masks to groups in need as part of its newly launched Prepare and Protect initiative. Known for their signature Boomer Naturals Reusable Nano-Silver Face Masks and Neck Gaiters available nationwide at over 7,000 CVS pharmacies, Boomer Naturals (the Company) also offers a full line of PPE and Boomer Botanicals that offers consumers significant health benefits on the inside and out. At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company quickly began producing critical PPE to help the country meet demands, as well as launching its Prepare and Protect Initiative, which donates one face mask for every order placed online at boomernaturals.com. Working with more than 35 different charitable organizations that support veterans, the homeless, health workers, nursing homes, youth organizations and more, Boomer Naturals has donated over 135,000 face masks to date. Now, the company seeks to ramp up their charitable donations by issuing a commitment to donate an additional 100,000 face masks to groups in need. To do so, Boomer Naturals is seeking requests from organizations nationwide with a need for 1,000 masks or more to keep their communities, volunteers or others underserved populations safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. To apply for the donation, groups can email Prepareandprotect@boomernaturals.com with their request and to get more information. “We are committed to protecting the health and safety of our customers and the community,” says Michael Quaid, CEO of Boomer Naturals. “We feel strongly that part of that commitment is to help those in need. We are very proud that our Prepare and Protect Initiative has allowed us to provide face masks to many at-risk and underserved organizations across the county.” The Boomer Naturals Reusable Nano-Silver Face Masks are designed in America and produced in Vietnam, and are made of three layers of tightly woven fabric enhanced with nano-silver technology to block a high percentage of particles and droplets. Available in four adult and two children sizes, the Boomer Naturals Face Masks are comfortable, breathable, washable, and come in a variety of colors and prints.

Recent recipients of these essential face masks include:ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live: “Health Care Heroes”. Guest host Josh Gad surprised an NICU nurse and “Frozen” fan whose princess-themed wedding was postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. He was joined by fellow “Frozen” cast members Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell and Jonathan Groff, and Boomer Naturals donated 150 gift boxes filled with Boomer Naturals face masks (modeled by the show’s own Guillermo) and personal protection supplies to the NICU nurses and health workers.

Jarvis Landry Building Winners Foundation: A nonprofit created by NFL player Jarvis Landry of the Cleveland Browns. The foundation is dedicated to positively impacting the lives of children and families facing socioeconomic disparities and/or chronic health conditions. Their mission is to empower, engage and excite our communities through a variety of life-changing programs, special events and charitable initiatives held in greater Cleveland, Miami and New Orleans.

Boys & Girls Club of Dane County: Leading the way in youth development programs by working together with local businesses, foundations, and community programs to produce positive outcomes for nearly 7,750 young people and their families. Boomer Naturals donated masks for their free Covid-Testing program where everyone tested received a face mask.

Cure 4 The Kids Foundation: Advancing cures and prevention of childhood diseases through clinical excellence, research, and innovation. Their mission is to ensure continuous quality improvement through being a reliable, efficient, and responsive team that has the capability of meeting the individual needs.

Mask Transit: A program started by medical students who saw the most vulnerable population being affected first-hand. Their mission is to get a mask and educational material in the hands of the most vulnerable community members.

Department of Veteran Services in NYC: The first and only City agency in the nation dedicated to serving veterans and their families.

About Boomer Naturals

Boomer Naturals is a wholly owned subsidiary of Boomer Natural Holdings, a publicly traded company (OTC:BOMH). Boomer Naturals is a full-service wellness company that provides products and services that enhance your well-being and increase your quality of life. Boomer Naturals has two divisions, Healthy Living and Personal Protection Equipment. Healthy living established in 2019 is centered around an all-natural, doctor formulated alternative to CBD, known as Boomer Botanics. Boomer Naturals’ healthy living products can be used to help overcome symptoms associated with physical, mental, and emotional well-being challenges. Product lines include Boomer Botanics, Golf Botanics, Pet Botanics, Tommy Bahama+Boomer Naturals CB5, SKIN Sunscreen and medical grade skin care products. Boomer Naturals PPE established in 2020, offers consumers and businesses PPE of the highest quality with industry leading reliability. Boomer Naturals’ products are available online at BoomerNaturals.com, PPEmarket.com, Boomer Naturals retail store as well as CVS, Tommy Bahama retail locations, TommyBahamaWellness.com, and resorts and golf shops across the country. For more information, please visit www.boomernaturals.com.

