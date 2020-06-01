15:16 | 01.06.2020

Boyd Corporation Supports the Delivery of 64,000 Face Shields to Illinois

Boyd Corporation, a global leader in engineered materials and thermal management solutions, announced the continued joint effort with The Coca-Cola Company and Makers Respond.org, a project of RESOLVE, to deliver critically needed medical face shields for healthcare workers battling the coronavirus pandemic in Illinois. Boyd Corporation is a name that carries nearly a century of commitment to technological evolution and responsiveness to customer needs – pivoting to help support global communities in response to urgent supply needs for medical professionals.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200601005475/en/

Boyd modified production lines, tooling and material supplies at its manufacturing facilities to create local supply agility for the innovative Origami Face Shield, a design that is cost efficient to enable single, disposable use and offers enhanced protection and performance for healthcare providers. To help accelerate face shield availability and shortened replenishment cycles on a constrained supply chain, Boyd manufactured the face shields from its facility in Gallatin, Tennessee, donating tooling costs, machine time, and engineering development to optimize manufacturing speed, in collaboration with Makers Respond, a non-profit NGO focused on identifying alternative sources of PPE during this pandemic, and featuring PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) donated by The Coca-Cola Company. “We are proud to help solve PPE supply constraints and continuity with partners like The Coca-Cola Company and Makers Respond. Our global manufacturing technology is scalable and repeatable, and we’ve made medical face shields for more than a decade, enabling us to make quality face shields very quickly and at high volumes,” said Boyd CEO Doug Britt. “We have a duty to create critically needed protective solutions with regional agility to solve local supply availability constraints. Our team members in Gallatin, Tennessee worked tirelessly to quickly support frontline healthcare workers in Illinois.” “Makers Respond, a project of RESOLVE, is proud to jump in to help by bringing together Coca-Cola and Boyd Corporation to design, manufacture, and then donate these face shields,” said Adam Istvan, Director of Operations at Makers Respond. Boyd is a long-term solutions provider to the medical industry with five sites on three continents certified to ISO 13485 medical industry quality management systems. Early manufacturing modifications at Boyd’s site in Tennessee are a model to quickly adapt additional global Boyd operations to scale capacity to create 6.4 million disposable face shields per week, thus far supporting in the donation of nearly 200,000 face shields. With close global coordination, Boyd can enable PPE supply availability for local consumption in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific where acute and clinical care providers need agile, local supply. Boyd’s Precision converting facilities with similar production technology across the United States, China, Thailand, India, Vietnam and Germany will be available to provide global face shield capacity. To request Origami Face Shield supply, please visit: www.boydcorp.com/face-shields Watch Boyd’s Face Shields being manufactured here: https://go.boydcorp.com/video_face_shields

About Boyd Corporation Boyd Corporation is a global provider of engineered materials, thermal management, and environmental sealing solutionscritical to products that keep the world running. The company operates in markets around the world with specific expertise in engineering and design, manufacturing and supply chain management and commits to proactive customer satisfaction across electronics, mobile computing, medical technology, transportation, aerospace and other B2B and consumer-critical industries. Boyd Corporation: One Company, Many Solutions. Visit us at www.boydcorp.com.View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200601005475/en/