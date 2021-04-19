20:00 | 06.01.2022



Boyd Gaming Donates More Than $180,000 Through ‘Wreaths and Trees of Hope’ Competitions



Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) today announced that it donated more than $180,000 to non-profit organizations nationwide through the Company’s annual holiday competition, “Wreaths and Trees of Hope.”

More than 160 non-profit organizations nationwide participated in the 2021 competition, decorating wreaths and trees that were displayed at 22 Boyd Gaming properties across the country. Winners were decided directly by Boyd Gaming guests, who were invited to vote for their favorite charities online and in-person at participating properties. More than 100,000 customer votes were cast nationwide.

Now in its 14th year, Wreaths and Trees of Hope set new records in 2021 for total prize pool, number of participating properties and non-profits, and total votes cast. Since the competition began in 2007, Boyd Gaming has awarded more than $1 million to non-profits across the country.

About Boyd Gaming

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

