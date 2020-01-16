|
22:15 | 03.01.2020
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Unit Payment
This is to advise you that BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) announces that the dividend information for the Fourth Quarter of 2019 is as follows:
Ex- Dividend Date:
January 16, 2020
Record Date:
January 17, 2020
Payable Date:
January 21, 2020
Dividend Rate:
Any questions, please feel free to contact The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. at 713-483-6020.
