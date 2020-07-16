|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:47 | 06.07.2020
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Announces No Unit Payment for Second Quarter 2020
This is to advise you that BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE Symbol: BPT) announces that the dividend information for the Second Quarter of 2020 is as follows:
July 16, 2020
Record Date:
July 17, 2020
Payable Date:
July 22, 2020
Dividend Rate:
$0.0000000 per Unit*
* Actual average daily production for the quarter was 72,629 BBLS.
Neither the Trust nor the Trustee intends, and neither assumes any obligation, to update any of the statements included in this press release. An investment in units issued by the Trust is subject to the risks described in the Trust’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, the Trust’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and all of the Trust’s other filings with the SEC. The Trust’s annual, quarterly and other filed reports are or will be available over the Internet at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.
Any questions, please feel free to contact The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. at 713-483-6020.
