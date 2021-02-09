0:00 | 10.02.2021

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) Advent appoints Contracts Manager for Baleen Well

BPH Energy Ltd (ASX:BPH) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Andrew Hogan as Contracts Manager for investee Advent Energy Ltd for its PEP 11 Baleen well project in the Offshore Sydney Basin. Mr Hogan holds geoscience degrees from Trinity College Dublin and National University of Ireland, Galway and comes with over 30 years of Operational and Commercial experience in the upstream sector of the Energy industry. Prior to relocating to Perth in 2009 he spent 18 years based in Aberdeen working in the UK sector of the North Sea. He is well known in the Drilling and Completion community across Australia and New Zealand, having spent 24 years with one of the major oilfield Service Companies and 5 years with a major global offshore Drilling Contractor and will bring his experience to bear to assist and advise the board of Advent Energy in the procurement of key equipment and services for the safe and efficient drilling of the Baleen well in PEP11. The upcoming Baleen well plays a key role in the portfolio of Advent Energy as new gas resources are urgently required to meet domestic demand in the South and East of Australia. The well also has the potential to play an important role in the transition to net zero carbon emissions as it will be evaluated for future use as part of an East Coast Carbon Capture and Storage program, complementing similar projects underway in Victoria and elsewhere. About BPH Energy Limited: BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes. The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license. BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise. BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT). Contact:

