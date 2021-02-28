0:00 | 01.03.2021



BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) Advent Commissions Environmental Review



Further to the announcement on 12th January 2021 by BPH Energy Limited’s (ASX:BPH) (BPH or the Company) whereby investee Advent Energy has signed a Preliminary Well Services Agreement with Add Energy relating to the preparation for drilling of the Baleen well in offshore licence PEP11. Add Energy has commissioned the Xodus Group to undertake a preliminary environmental screening assessment of the proposed Baleen well activity.

Xodus Group are a leading global energy environmental consultancy with a strong track record in the Australian offshore sector where they are subject matter experts in environmental impact assessment and regulatory approvals.

This will be aided by the pre-existing environmental information which exists from the prior technical work in the licence including the Environmental Plan which was accepted by the authorities for a 2D Seismic survey which was commissioned by Advent and carried out in 2018.

The screening will identify the work required to undertake an environmental impact assessment to support the required approvals.

The aims of the preliminary environmental impact assessment are to:

1. Produce a detailed summary of required technical inputs.

2. Produce a detailed summary of required environmental inputs.

3. Outline a proposed approach for stakeholder consultation; and

4. Identify key controls potentially required to manage the activity

About BPH Energy Limited:

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).

Contact:

David Breeze

admin@bphenergy.com.au

www.bphenergy.com.au

T: +61 8 9328 8366

Source:

BPH Energy Limited

Copyright (C) 2021 ABN Newswire. All rights reserved.