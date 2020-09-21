0:00 | 22.09.2020

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) Advent Energy Limited June 2020 Annual Financial Statements

Advent Energy has conducted a focused seismic campaign around a key drilling prospect in PEP11 at Baleen, in the offshore Sydney Basin. The high resolution 2D seismic survey covering approximately 200-line km was performed to assist in the drilling of the Baleen target approximately 30 km south east of Newcastle, New South Wales. A drilling target on the Baleen prospect at a depth of 2150 metres subsea has been identified in a review of previous seismic data. Intersecting 2D lines suggest an extrapolated 6000 acre (24.3 km2) seismic amplitude anomaly area at that drilling target. The report on this drilling target noted previous 2D seismic data showed that the Permian aged section of the Bowen Basin has producing conventional gas fields at a similar time and depth to PEP11 at the Triassic/Permian age boundary. Advent’s prior presentation ‘Strategic Summary: Tactics to Success ‘ confirmed the strategy of “Complete current 2D seismic commitment to deliver shallow hazard survey work _to deliver ‘drill ready’ gas prospect ….for early drilling ,capturing near-term rig availability off Australia’s coast.” The high resolution 2D seismic data over the Baleen prospect designed to evaluate (amongst other things) shallow geohazard indications including shallow gas accumulations that can affect future potential drilling operations. It is a drilling prerequisite that a site survey is made prior to drilling at the Baleen location. On 31 December 2018 MEC announced that there were “no ‘seismically defined shallow gas hazards “at the proposed well location on the Baleen Prospect. Onshore Bonaparte Basin Advent Energy Ltd (“Advent”), through wholly owned subsidiary Onshore Energy Pty Ltd, holds 100% of RL 1 in the onshore Bonaparte Basin in northern Australia. The Bonaparte Basin is a highly prospective petroliferous basin, with significant reserves of oil and gas. Most of the basin is located offshore, covering 250,000 square kilometres, compared to just over 20,000 square kilometres onshore. In the Northern Territory, Advent holds Retention Licence RL1 (166 square kilometres in area), which covers the Weaber Gas Field, originally discovered in 1985. Advent has previously advised that the 2C Contingent Resources for the Weaber Gas Field in RL1 are 11.5 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas following an independent audit by RISC. Significant upside 3C Contingent Resources of 45.8 Bcf have also been assessed by RISC. The current rapid development of the Kununurra region in northern Western Australia, including the Ord River Irrigation Area phase 2, the township of Kununurra, and numerous regional resource projects provides an exceptional opportunity for Advent to potentially develop its nearby gas resources. Market studies have identified a current market demand of up to 30.8 TJ per day of power generation capacity across the Kimberley region that could potentially be supplied by Advent Energy’s conventional gas project RL1. Unconventional Resources within RL1 The prospectivity of the Bonaparte Basin is evident from the known oil and gas fields in both the offshore and onshore portions of the basin. Advent has identified significant shale areas in RL1. To view the Advent Energy Annual Report, please visit:

