BPH Energy Ltd (ASX:BPH) Investee Advent Energy Group Appoints Drilling Manager



Further to the announcement on 12 January 2021 by BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) whereby investee Advent Energy has signed a Preliminary Well Services Agreement with Add Energy relating to the preparation for drilling of the Baleen well in offshore licence PEP11, Add Energy will deliver phased approach services to Advent Energy for the preparation and drilling of the Baleen Well PEP11.

In the first stage of the phased approach, Add Energy will provide technical support in the following areas:

– Review of current well design documentation.

– Develop a suitable well design and cost estimates.

– Develop drilling schedule and define a ready to drill tentative window.

As part of the initial phase, a scope review gap analysis will be performed to determine how much work / time will be required to deliver the scope. That being the case, given that Advent Energy are still in the pre-approval stage of the license suspension and extension, the scope will be up to 20 days.

About BPH Energy Limited:

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).

