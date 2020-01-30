|
Braidy Industries Announces Leadership Change; Renews Focused Commitment to Building Kentucky Aluminum Mill
As Braidy Industries enters its final fundraising stage, the company today announced that Chairman and CEO Craig Bouchard will step down from his current position. He will remain a member of Braidy Industries’ Board of Directors. President Tom Modrowski has been named interim CEO of Braidy Industries and current board member Mr. Charles Price has been named Chairman of the Board of Braidy Industries.
“The board is grateful to Craig for his vision, energy and dedication to the Kentucky operation,” said Charles Price, Chairman of the Board. “Tom and the board will continue to focus our efforts on completing fundraising and planning for construction of the Ashland mill.”
Modrowski has been with Braidy since its inception and has more than 30 years’ experience in the metals business including senior leadership roles at various metal and metal processing businesses.
Site planning work and fundraising continues unabated for the first greenfield aluminum rolling mill in the U.S. in more than 37 years. The 1.5 million square foot complex will use state-of-the-art technology to serve the rapidly growing needs of the transportation industry.
Mr. Bouchard, age 66 and a resident of Naples, Florida, will continue his charitable work through the Braidy Hope Foundation established to support youth causes and combat opioid abuse in Ashland and Northeast Kentucky.
