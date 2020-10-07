13:00 | 07.10.2020

BrainBox AI Launches First AI Application with Autonomous Real-time Cloud Connection to Niagara Framework

BrainBox AI, a leader and pioneer in autonomous building technology, today announces the launch of its driver for the Niagara Framework, the first artificial intelligence (AI) application to utilize an autonomous real-time cloud connection to the platform. The Niagara Framework is the leading open platform for the building automation market, with over 920,000 installations across the globe. BrainBox AI’s driver supports both the AX and N4 versions of the Niagara Framework. With this native integration to the Niagara Framework, BrainBox AI aims to give more buildings access to its game-changing AI technology and the ability to significantly decrease energy consumption. The BrainBox AI driver enables building owners and operators to bring AI to Niagara-controlled HVAC systems, quickly and easily. BrainBox AI’s technology transforms HVAC systems from reactive to pre-emptive, using the sensors and equipment already in place within a building. Once fully optimized with BrainBox AI, an HVAC system can deliver up to a 25% reduction in total energy costs, 60% improvement in occupant comfort and 20-40% reduction in a building’s carbon footprint. “Using the BrainBox AI integration for the Niagara Framework enables building owners and managers to make their buildings fully autonomous, which improves occupant comfort, and reduces both energy spend and greenhouse gas emissions,” said Omar Tabba, Vice President of Products & Solutions at BrainBox AI. “With Niagara so prevalent in the built environment, this integration brings autonomous AI to the doorstep of hundreds of thousands of buildings worldwide and ushers in a new era of building automation.” BrainBox AI is the first AI technology designed specifically for HVAC systems in commercial buildings. BrainBox AI’s solution leverages deep learning neural networks, cloud-based computing and algorithms, to predict a building’s thermal load and enables the HVAC system to operate autonomously, for maximum impact on energy consumption and occupant comfort. Additional information on the BrainBox AI Driver for Niagara can be found on the Niagara Marketplace.

About BrainBox AI

Combining the leadership of Sean Neely, CEO and Co-Founder, and the expertise of Jean-Simon Venne, CTO and Co-Founder, BrainBox AI was created in 2017 with the goal of redefining building automation through artificial intelligence to be at the forefront of a green building revolution. Headquartered in Montreal, a global AI hub, BrainBox AI has a workforce of over 65 employees and supports real estate clients in numerous sectors, including office buildings, airports, hotels, multi-residential, long-term care facilities, grocery stores and commercial retail. BrainBox AI works in collaboration with research partners including the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), the Institute for Data Valorization (IVADO) as well as educational institutions including Montreal’s École de technologie supérieure (ETS) and McGill University. Learn more about BrainBox AI. Niagara Framework, NiagaraAX and Niagara 4 are trademarks of Tridium, Inc.

