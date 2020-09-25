13:33 | 25.09.2020

Brazil Iron Ore Mining Report 2020-2024: Iron Ore Production, Iron Ore Reserves, Consumption and Exports – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Brazil Iron Ore Mining to 2024” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. “Brazil Iron Ore Mining to 2024” provides a comprehensive coverage on Brazil’s iron ore industry. It provides historical and forecast data on iron ore production, iron ore reserves, consumption and exports to 2024. The exports section also provides information on export volumes to destination countries. The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the Brazilian iron ore industry. It further provides mines and projects count by company by status, profiles of major iron ore producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects. In addition, the report also covers Brazilian mining fiscal regime. Brazilian iron ore production in 2020, is expected to reach 417Mt, growth of 3%. This will be due to the resumption of 40Mt of stalled capacity, while a further 25Mt of production will be added by 2021. Operational maintenance and limited impact from the COVID-19 outbreak, during Q1 2020, Vale’s production declined by 18.2% year-on-year. As a result, Vale lost its number one spot to Rio Tinto, which produced 66.8Mt of iron ore in the same quarter. Over the forecast period (2020-2024), iron ore output is expected to grow at a CAGR (compound average growth rate) of 4.5%, to reach 498.3Mt in 2024.

Scope

The report contains an overview of Brazil’s iron ore mining industry including key demand driving factors affecting the iron ore industry. It provides detailed information on reserves, production, major operating mines, major exploration and development projects, competitive landscape, consumption, and exports. Further, it also provides country’s fiscal regime, which covers governing bodies, relevant laws, rights and obligations as well as key taxes, fees, and royalties.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables 1.2 List of Figures

2 Executive Summary 3 Brazil Iron Ore Mining: Reserves, Production, Consumption, Exports And Demand

3.1 Reserves by Geographical Region and Grade 3.2 Historical and Forecast Iron Ore Production 3.2.1 Iron Ore Prices 3.3 Active Mines 3.4 Development Projects 3.5 Exploration Projects 3.6 Consumption and Trade 3.6.1 Domestic Consumption 3.6.2 Iron Ore Exports 3.7 Demand Drivers 3.7.1 Demand from Chinese Steel Industry 3.7.2 Demand from the Chinese Construction Industry

4 Brazil Iron Ore Mining: Major Producers

4.1 Mines and Projects by Company 4.2 Revenues by Company 4.3 Vale SA 4.4 Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) 4.5 Anglo American Plc

5 Brazil’s Mining Fiscal Regime: Governing Bodies and Agencies

5.1 Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) 5.1.1 National Mining Agency (ANM) 5.1.2 Geological Survey of Brazil (CPRM) 5.2 Ministry of Science, Technology, Innovations and Communications (MCTIC) 5.2.1 National Nuclear Energy Commission (CNEN) 5.2.2 Industrias Nucleares do Brasil SA (INB) 5.3 Brazil’s Mining Fiscal Regime: Laws and Regulations 5.3.1 Mining Codes 5.3.2 Law No.4,118 5.4 Brazil’s Mining Fiscal Regime: Mineral Licensing, Obligation and Fees 5.4.1 Exploration License 5.4.2 Rights 5.4.3 Obligations 5.5 Brazil’s Mining Fiscal Regime: Taxes and Royaties 5.5.1 Corporate Income Tax (CIT) 5.5.2 Individual Tax 5.5.3 Capital Gains Tax 5.5.4 Withholding Tax 5.5.5 Value-Added Tax rate (VAT) 5.5.6 Royalties

6 Appendix

