20:18 | 03.01.2020
Brazil Light Tower Market Outlook, 2019-2025: Forecast by Light Type, Fuel Type, End-user and Competitive Landscape – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Brazil Light Tower Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Light Types (LED, Metal Halide), by Fuel Types (Diesel, Solar, Direct), by End-Users (Construction, Mining, Oil & Gas and Others) and Competitive Landscape.” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
According to this research, the Brazil Light Tower Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 0.9% during 2019-2025.
The construction sector is dominating due to initiatives taken by government aiming to develop the country’s port, road, railway, power transmission lines, and sanitation infrastructure. Additionally, government programs such as Minha Casa Minha Vida (MCMV), Plano Decenal de Expansao de Energia 2026 and the National Education Plan 2014-2024, would boost the construction sector, which would further provide growth opportunities for light tower market in Brazil.
The metal halide light tower is gaining popularity as they are up to five times more efficient than a standard incandescent bulb and provide higher light quality. Metal halide light tower are ideal for high intensity light applications, such as sports stadiums, photographic lighting, and vehicle headlamps, which accelerates their market demand.
Brazil Light Tower Market Size and Forecast of Revenues, Until 2025
Historical Data of Brazil Light Tower Market Revenues, by Light Type, for the Period 2015-2018
Market Size & Forecast of Brazil Light Tower Market Revenues, by Light Type, until 2025
Historical Data of Brazil Light Tower Market Revenues, by Fuel Type, for the Period 2015-2018
Market Size & Forecast of Brazil Light Tower Market Revenues, by Fuel Type, until 2025
Historical Data of Brazil Light Tower Market Revenues, by End-User, for the Period 2015-2018
Market Size & Forecast of Brazil Light Tower Market Revenues, by End-User, until 2025
Market Drivers and Restraints
Brazil Light Tower Market Trends
Market Opportunity Assessment
Market Share, By Players
Competitive Benchmarking
Company Profiles
Key Strategic Recommendations
2.2 Key Highlights of the Report
2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Assumptions
3.2 Brazil Light Tower Market Revenue Share, By Light Type, 2018 & 2025F
3.3 Brazil Light Tower Market Revenue Share, By Fuel Type, 2018 & 2025F
3.4 Brazil Light Tower Market Revenue Share, By End-User, 2018 & 2025F
3.5 Brazil Light Tower Market Industry Life Cycle
3.6 Brazil Light Tower Market – Porter’s Five Forces, 2018
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
6.2 Brazil Metal Halide Light Tower Market Revenues, 2015-2025F
7.2 Brazil Solar Powered Light Tower Market Revenues, 2015-2025F
7.3 Brazil Direct Powered Light Tower Market Revenues, 2015-2025F
8.2 Brazil Light Tower Market Revenues, By Mining, 2015-2025F
8.3 Brazil Light Tower Market Revenues, By Oil & Gas, 2015-2025F
8.4 Brazil Light Tower Market Revenues, By Others, 2015-2025F
10.2 Brazil Light Tower Market Opportunity Assessment, By Fuel Type, 2025F
10.3 Brazil Light Tower Market Opportunity Assessment, By End-User, 2025F
11.2 Brazil Light Tower Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters
