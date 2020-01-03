20:18 | 03.01.2020

Brazil Light Tower Market Outlook, 2019-2025: Forecast by Light Type, Fuel Type, End-user and Competitive Landscape – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Brazil Light Tower Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Light Types (LED, Metal Halide), by Fuel Types (Diesel, Solar, Direct), by End-Users (Construction, Mining, Oil & Gas and Others) and Competitive Landscape.” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. According to this research, the Brazil Light Tower Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 0.9% during 2019-2025.

Report Scope

This report thoroughly covers the market by light type, fuel type and end-user. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Market Insights

Emergence of smart cities, growth of construction sector supported by upcoming projects in sectors such as commercial, industrial, infrastructure (transportation construction), and energy and utility construction, would increase the demand for light tower in Brazil. Additionally, the Brazilian government is promoting the growth of light tower by encouraging the use of renewable source of energy in the country. The construction sector is dominating due to initiatives taken by government aiming to develop the country’s port, road, railway, power transmission lines, and sanitation infrastructure. Additionally, government programs such as Minha Casa Minha Vida (MCMV), Plano Decenal de Expansao de Energia 2026 and the National Education Plan 2014-2024, would boost the construction sector, which would further provide growth opportunities for light tower market in Brazil. The metal halide light tower is gaining popularity as they are up to five times more efficient than a standard incandescent bulb and provide higher light quality. Metal halide light tower are ideal for high intensity light applications, such as sports stadiums, photographic lighting, and vehicle headlamps, which accelerates their market demand.

Key Highlights of the Report

