9:01 | 25.02.2020
BridgeSwitch BLDC Motor-Driver IC Family From Power Integrations Expands to 400 W
Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI), the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, today announced that its BridgeSwitch™ integrated half-bridge (IHB) motor-driver IC family has been expanded and now supports applications requiring up to 400 W. BridgeSwitch ICs feature high- and low-side advanced FREDFETs (Fast Recovery Diode Field Effect Transistors) with integrated lossless current sensing, resulting in inverter efficiency of up to 99.2% in brushless DC (BLDC) motor-drive applications. This industry-leading efficiency performance along with the distributed thermal footprint provided by the IHB driver eliminates the need for a heatsink, reducing both system cost and weight.
Like other BridgeSwitch family ICs, the new, uprated BRD1167 and BRD1267 devices also feature built-in device protection and system monitoring and a robust single-wire preventive maintenance interface which enables communication between the motor microcontroller and up to three BridgeSwitch devices. Each BridgeSwitch device may be configured with different high- and low-side current limits, eliminating role of the microcontroller and external circuitry in protecting the system from open or shorted motor windings.
Comments senior product marketing manager Cristian Ionescu-Catrina: “BridgeSwitch is a scalable solution for single- and multi-phase inverter designs. The increased 400 W power capability will allow the family to support applications with higher RMS current and thermally challenging requirements, such as range hoods, compressors, fans and pumps.”
Samples of BRD1167 & BRD1267 BridgeSwitch ICs will be available in May 2020 and are priced starting at $1.72 in 10,000-piece quantities. Technical support for the BridgeSwitch BLDC motor-drive family of ICs is available from the Power Integrations website at: https://motor-driver.power.com/bridgeswitch.
