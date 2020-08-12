22:15 | 12.08.2020

Brigham Minerals, Inc. Announces Appointment of A. Lance Langford to the Board of Directors

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE: MNRL) (“Brigham Minerals,” “Brigham,” or the “Company”), a leading mineral and royalty interest acquisition company, today announced that it has appointed a new independent director, A. Lance Langford, to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Langford’s appointment increases the size of the board of directors to ten members. Ben M. (“Bud”) Brigham, Executive Chairman commented, “On behalf of Brigham’s Directors, I am excited to welcome Lance to our Board. He is a proven value creator with extensive expertise across the oil and gas value chain from upstream and midstream, all the way to mineral acquisitions. Lance’s hands on experience building a large mineral portfolio and visionary leadership will be invaluable to our focus on continual improvement while also adding thoughtful insight to our strategic vision for the future.” Mr. Langford is a director of Atlas Sand Company, LLC. He was the CEO, Co-Founder, and director of Luxe Energy LLC and Luxe Minerals LLC from 2015 to 2020. Prior to that, he served as Senior Vice President for Statoil ASA (now Equinor ASA – NYSE: EQNR) from 2011 to 2015. From 1995 to 2011, Mr. Langford built and led Brigham Exploration Company’s (NASDAQ: BEXP) engineering, operations, marketing, and midstream departments ultimately serving as Executive Vice President – Operations at the time the company was purchased by Statoil ASA. He started his engineering career with Burlington Resources from 1987 to 1995. Mr. Langford earned a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering from Texas Tech University. Robert M. (“Rob”) Roosa, Chief Executive Officer, added, “Lance and his team revolutionized the Williston Basin at Brigham Exploration by pioneering significant advances in completion techniques through cutting edge adoption of some of the very first long lateral well bores with 20 + frac stages. These technologies and Lance’s operational leadership were instrumental in BEXP’s resource play value creation for its shareholder in 2011. I’m excited about Lance’s appointment to the Board and believe he will contribute extensively to Brigham Minerals’ becoming the preeminent diversified mineral company in the United States.”

ABOUT BRIGHAM MINERALS, INC.

Brigham Minerals is an Austin, Texas, based company that acquires and actively manages a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the core of some of the most active, highly economic, liquids-rich resource basins across the continental United States. Brigham Minerals’ assets are located in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The Company’s primary business objective is to maximize risk-adjusted total return to its shareholders by both capturing organic growth in its existing assets as well as leveraging its highly experienced technical evaluation team to continue acquiring minerals.

