ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
1:30 | 11.09.2020
Brigham Minerals, Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock
Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE: MNRL) (“Brigham Minerals” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4,366,209 shares of its Class A common stock (“common stock”) by certain of its stockholders which are affiliates of Warburg Pincus LLC, at a price to the public of $8.20 per share. The selling stockholders have granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 654,931 shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on September 15, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. Brigham Minerals will not sell any shares of its common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds therefrom. Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC acted as sole underwriter for the offering.
In addition, the Company’s previously announced repurchase of 436,630 shares of its common stock from the selling shareholders pursuant to a separate, privately negotiated agreement (the “Share Repurchase”) has been completed at a price equal to the price per share to the underwriter of the offering. The total aggregate purchase price for the Share Repurchase is approximately $3.5 million.
The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement and prospectuses filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering, as well as copies of the final prospectus supplement once available, may be obtained from:
Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC
Attention: Prospectus Department
6933 Louis Stephens Drive
Morrisville, NC 27560
Telephone: 1-800-221-1037
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful without registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
