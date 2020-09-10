|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:30 | 10.09.2020
Brigham Minerals, Inc. Announces Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock and Share Repurchase
Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE: MNRL) (“Brigham Minerals” or the “Company”) today announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of 4,366,209 shares of its Class A common stock (“common stock”) by certain of its stockholders which are affiliates of Warburg Pincus LLC. The selling stockholders intend to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 654,931 shares of common stock. Brigham Minerals will not sell any shares of its common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds therefrom. Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC is acting as sole underwriter for the offering.
In addition, the Company announced that it has agreed to repurchase 436,630 shares of common stock from the selling shareholders in a separate, privately negotiated Share Repurchase Agreement (the “Share Repurchase”) at a price equal to the price per share that the selling shareholders will receive from its sale of common stock to the underwriter of the offering. The Company intends to fund the Share Repurchase with cash on hand and other available sources of liquidity. Although the Share Repurchase will be conditioned upon, among other things, the closing of the offering, the closing of the offering will not be conditioned upon the closing of the Share Repurchase. The Share Repurchase has been unanimously approved by disinterested members of the Company’s Board of Directors who are not affiliated with the Selling Shareholder.
The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement and prospectuses filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering, as well as copies of the final prospectus supplement once available, may be obtained from:
Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful without registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
