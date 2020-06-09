22:05 | 09.06.2020

Brigham Minerals, Inc. Announces Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE: MNRL) (“Brigham Minerals” or the “Company”) today announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of 6,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock (“common stock”) by certain of its stockholders which are affiliates of Warburg Pincus LLC, Yorktown Partners LLC and Pine Brook Road Advisors, L.P. Certain of the selling stockholders intend to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of Brigham Minerals’ common stock. Brigham Minerals will not sell any shares of its common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds therefrom. Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC is acting as sole underwriter for the offering. This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement and prospectuses filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering, as well as copies of the final prospectus supplement once available, may be obtained from: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC Attention: Prospectus Department Eleven Madison Avenue, 3rd floor New York, NY 10010 Telephone: 1-800-221-1037

About Brigham Minerals, Inc.

Brigham Minerals is an Austin, Texas, based company that acquires and actively manages a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the core of some of the most active, highly economic, liquids-rich resource basins across the continental United States. Brigham Minerals’ assets are located in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The Company’s primary business objective is to maximize risk-adjusted total return to its shareholders by both capturing organic growth in its existing assets as well as leveraging its highly experienced technical evaluation team to continue acquiring minerals.

