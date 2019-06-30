22:15 | 12.08.2020

Brigham Minerals, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Operating and Financial Results

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE: MNRL) (“Brigham Minerals,” “Brigham,” or the “Company”), a leading mineral and royalty interest acquisition company, today announced operating and financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

SECOND QUARTER 2020 OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND RECENT DEVELOPMENTSDaily production volumes of 8,854 Boe/d (71% liquids, 50% oil)

Production volumes up 31% from Q2 2019 with Permian production volumes up 73% from Q2 2019 Production volumes down 15% sequentially, largely driven by roughly 700 Boe/d of Q2 2020 production curtailments by our operators in response to the price collapse from COVID-19 demand destruction, which based on operator disclosures, we expect much of it to return on line in Q3 2020

Mineral and royalty revenues totaling $12.5 million

Revenue down 46% from Q2 2019 driven by 58% lower realized pricing Revenue down 56% sequentially from Q1 2020 primarily driven by 48% lower realized pricing

Net loss totaling $6.8 million

Adjusted EBITDA(1) totaling $5.9 million

Declared Q2 2020 dividend of $0.14 per share of Class A common stock

Payout of 100% of Q2 2020 discretionary cash flow(1)

Acquired 300 net royalty acres deploying $2.3 million in mineral acquisition capital

Acquisition costs totaling $4.3 million per net location, representing a 37% decrease vs Q1 2020 Remaining highly disciplined with acquisitions given volatile market conditions

705 gross (4.6 net) drilled but uncompleted locations (“DUCs”) as of June 30, 2020

Converted 222 (25%) gross and 1.2 (21%) net DUCs during Q2 2020 Approximately 60% of June 30, 2020 net DUC inventory located in Permian Basin Anticipate majority of DUCs to be completed by ExxonMobil, Chevron Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell, Continental Resources, Crestone Peak and PDC Energy

Subsequent to completion of Chevron Corporation and Noble Energy, Inc. merger, anticipate 8% of organic undeveloped inventory to be operated by Chevron in the Delaware and DJ Basins

Permian Basin and DJ Basin to comprise 6% and 2%, respectively, of undeveloped inventory

$16.5 million cash balance and undrawn revolver capacity of $135 million as of June 30, 2020

Approximately $151 million of liquidity (1)

Non-GAAP measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Ben M. (“Bud”) Brigham, Executive Chairman, commented, “The unprecedented challenges posed by COVID-19 and the OPEC + production disagreement in March significantly impacted the energy markets during the second quarter thereby reducing our realized pricing as well as forcing some of our operators to curtail production. As a result, we saw lower levels of discretionary cash flow(1) in the second quarter, however, as we previously committed to our shareholders we are distributing 100% of our discretionary cash flow(1) given our cash on hand and undrawn revolver capacity. Further, our portfolio has been carefully constructed by our team of geologists and reservoir engineers to acquire in the core geologic areas within liquids rich resource plays and importantly the optionality associated with our approach has played out yet again with Chevron Corporation’s announced acquisition of Noble Energy. With roughly 8% of our undeveloped locations soon to be under Chevron control, we believe those locations will be developed more efficiently by Chevron given their extremely well-capitalized balance sheet and proven track record of consistent rig deployment throughout commodity cycles.” Robert M. (“Rob”) Roosa, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Challenging macro conditions in the energy space drove record low rig counts and a substantial decline in frac crews during the second quarter. Although the challenging conditions resulted in a sequential decline in our second quarter production, our data indicates that approximately one-third of our DUCs in inventory at the end of the second quarter have been treated and can potentially be rapidly turned in line to production during the second half of 2020. Given both our treated DUCs and operator commentary indicating curtailed volumes will largely be back on line beginning in the third quarter, we believe our production volumes will stabilize and average in excess of 9,000 Boe/d in the second half of 2020. Further, our permitting inventory remains strong due to continued strength in new Permian activity that will provide the basis for future production. Finally, our technical teams are excited by the recent significant deal flow that has transpired, which points to a potential thawing of the acquisition markets and the opportunity to jump start our ground game acquisitions during the remainder of 2020 at lower pricing levels. Thus far in the third quarter, we’ve closed or have under contract $15 million of mineral acquisitions, 90% of which are located in the Permian Basin and approximately two-thirds of the total is located in Loving County. We continue to believe that our ample liquidity will allow us to achieve differentiated mineral acquisition performance in the second half of the year.” Blake C. Williams, Chief Financial Officer, added, “Our financial results reflect the challenging environment we faced with benchmark and realized pricing down significantly and many of our operators curtailing some of our production volumes for the majority of the second quarter. Despite these issues, our strong balance sheet allowed us to avoid industry wide leverage issues, avoid putting on hedges as a reaction to declining prices, and therefore we are currently poised to fully benefit from a stabilization and eventual recovery of the crude markets. In terms of general & administrative costs, excluding the impacts of approximately $0.7 million in secondary offering and other annual costs, we were able to achieve reductions in run-rate cash costs during the second quarter in line with our previously announced initiatives.”

(1)Non-GAAP measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.OPERATIONAL UPDATEMineral and Royalty Interest Ownership Update

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and crude market volatility, the Company was focused on preserving balance sheet flexibility and liquidity during the second quarter 2020. During the quarter, the Company closed seven transactions acquiring 300 net royalty acres (standardized to a 1/8th royalty interest) deploying $2.3 million in capital primarily to the Midland Basin. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had acquired roughly 83,575 net royalty acres, encompassing 12,907 gross (113.2 net) undeveloped horizontal locations, across 39 counties in what the Company views as the cores of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the Denver-Julesburg (“DJ”) Basin in Colorado and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The table below summarizes the Company’s mineral and royalty interest ownership at the dates indicated.

Delaware



Midland



SCOOP



STACK



DJ



Williston



Other



TotalNet Royalty Acres



June 30, 2020

26,550 4,800 11,375 10,700 15,600 7,825 6,725 83,575

March 31, 2020

26,550 4,575 11,375 10,700 15,600 7,825 6,650 83,275

Acres Added (Sold) Q/Q

— 225 — — — — 75 300

% Added (sold) Q/Q

0.0% 4.9% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 1.1% 0.4%

DUC Conversions Updates

The Company saw approximately 222 gross (1.2 net) DUCs converted to production during the second quarter, which represented 25% of its gross DUC inventory (21% of net DUCs) at the end of the first quarter of 2020. Second quarter conversions of gross and net wells by status are summarized in the table below:

Q2 2020 Wells Converted to Proved Developed Producing



Gross



Net

DUCs 222 97% 1.2 92% Acquired 7 3% 0.1 8%

Total

229 100% 1.3 100%

Drilling Activity Update

During the second quarter 2020, the Company identified 36 gross (0.2 net) wells spud on its mineral position. In 2019 and 2018, respectively, the Company averaged 219 gross (1.4 net) and 135 gross (1.0 net) wells spud per quarter. Brigham’s gross and net wells spud activity over the past ten quarters is summarized in the table below:

Q1 18



Q2 18



Q3 18



Q4 18



Q1 19



Q2 19



Q3 19



Q4 19



Q1 20



Q2 20

Gross Wells Spud 82 99 208 150 230 248 214 185 209 36 Net Wells Spud 0.3 1.1 1.4 1.0 1.2 1.3 1.3 1.7 1.6 0.2 Four Quarter Rolling Average Net Wells Spud 1.0 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.4 1.5 1.1

DUC and Permit Inventory Update

Given the aforementioned challenges facing the global crude market and our operators, the near-term conversion of wells from DUCs or permits to proved developed producing was delayed and may continue to be delayed or deferred relative to historic conversion rates. Brigham’s gross and net DUC and permit inventory as of June 30, 2020 by basin is outlined in the table below:

Development Inventory by Basin (1)



Delaware



Midland



SCOOP



STACK



DJ



Williston



Other



TotalGross Inventory

DUCs 198 157 69 8 128 138 7 705 Permits 165 119 12 9 214 209 7 735

Net Inventory

DUCs 2.1 0.7 0.4 0.0 1.1 0.3 0.0 4.6 Permits 1.3 0.5 0.1 0.0 2.2 0.4 0.1 4.5

(1)Individual amounts may not add to totals due to rounding.FINANCIAL UPDATE

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, crude oil, natural gas and NGL production volumes, increased 31% to 8,854 Boe/d as compared to the same prior year period, due to a 73% increase in Permian Basin volumes and a 12% increase in Anadarko Basin volumes. Second quarter 2020 average realized prices were $24.15 per barrel of oil, $1.11 per Mcf of natural gas, and $7.28 per barrel of NGL, for a total equivalent price of $15.57 per Boe. This represents a 48% decrease relative to first quarter 2020 and is 58% lower than year-ago levels of $37.42 per Boe. The Company’s net loss was $6.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, inclusive of $1.9 million of non-cash share-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA was $5.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, down 68% relative to the same prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA ex lease bonus was $5.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, down 65% from the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA ex lease bonus are non-GAAP financial measures. For a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA ex lease bonus and a reconciliation to our most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, please read “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had a cash balance of $16.5 million and $135.0 million of capacity under its revolving credit facility, providing the Company with total liquidity of $151.5 million. During the three months ended June 30, 2020, $0.3 million of debt issuance costs were written off as a result of the reduction in the revolving credit facility’s borrowing base from $180 million to $135 million in conjunction with the May redetermination.

Results of OperationsUnaudited Financial and Operational Results



Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,($ in thousands, except per unit of production data)



2020



2019



2020



2019



Operating Revenues

Oil sales $ 9,766 $ 19,140 $ 33,353 $ 32,715 Natural gas sales 1,555 2,309 4,346 4,896 NGL sales 1,222 1,600 3,218 3,028 Total mineral and royalty revenue

$12,543



$23,049



$40,917



$40,639

Lease bonus and other revenue 62 1,480 3,968 2,155

Total Revenues



$12,605



$24,529



$44,885



$42,794



Production

Oil (MBbls) 404 346 921 613 Natural Gas (MMcf) 1,402 1,066 2,986 1,935 NGLs (MBbls) 168 92 333 165

Equivalents (MBoe)



806



616



1,752



1,100



Equivalents per day (Boe/d)



8,854



6,768



9,628



6,079



Realized Prices ($/Boe)

Oil ($/Bbl) $ 24.15 $ 55.24 $ 36.20 $ 53.34 Natural gas ($/Mcf) 1.11 2.17 1.46 2.53 NGLs ($/Bbl) 7.28 17.42 9.66 18.41

Average Realized Price, without Derivatives



$15.57



$37.42



$23.35



$36.93



Average Realized Price, with Derivatives



$15.57



$37.49



$23.35



$37.15



Operating Expenses

Gathering, transportation and marketing $ 1,625 $ 1,523 $ 3,404 $ 2,637 Severance and ad valorem taxes 1,034 1,450 2,786 2,829 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 11,200 6,760 24,026 11,876 General and administrative (before share-based compensation) 4,037 3,267 7,664 5,216

Total Operating Expenses (before share-based compensation)

$ 17,896 $ 13,000 $ 37,880 $ 22,558 General and administrative, share-based compensation 1,853 6,495 3,736 6,495

Total Operating Expenses

$ 19,749 $ 19,495 $ 41,616 $ 29,053

(Loss) Income From Operations



$(7,144)



$5,034



$3,269



$13,741

Gain (loss) on derivative instruments — 73 — (612 ) Interest expense, net (545 ) (1,270 ) (577 ) (5,095 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — (6,933 ) — (6,933 ) Other income, net 23 6 25 35

(Loss) Income Before Taxes



$(7,666)



$(3,090)



$2,717



$1,136

Income tax (benefit) expense (850 ) 117 732 307

Net (Loss) Income



$(6,816)



$(3,207)



$1,985



$829

Less: net income attributable to predecessor — (1,590 ) — (5,092 ) Less: net loss (income) attributable to temporary equity 2,766 2,941 (1,329 ) 2,941

Net (loss) income attributable to Brigham Minerals, Inc. Stockholders



$(4,050)



(1,856)



$656



(1,322)



Unit Expenses ($/Boe)

Gathering, transportation and marketing $ 2.02 $ 2.47 $ 1.94 $ 2.40 Severance and ad valorem taxes 1.28 2.35 1.59 2.57 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 13.90 10.98 13.71 10.79 General and administrative (before share-based compensation) 5.01 5.30 4.37 4.74 General and administrative, share-based compensation 2.30 10.55 2.13 5.90 Interest expense, net 0.68 2.06 0.33 4.63

QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

The Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) has declared a quarterly cash dividend incorporating results for the second quarter 2020 of $0.14 per share of Class A common stock, to be paid on September 3, 2020 to holders of record as of August 27, 2020. An amount equal to the cash dividend per share will also be set aside for each outstanding RSU and PSU granted under the long-term incentive plan for payment upon the vesting of such awards in accordance with their terms. Future declarations of dividends are subject to approval by the Board and to the Board’s continuing determination that the declarations of dividends are in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders. Future dividends may be adjusted at the Board’s discretion based on market conditions and capital availability.

BRIGHAM MINERALS SECOND QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time) Pre-register by visiting http://dpregister.com/10145678 Listen to a live audio webcast of the call by visiting the Company’s website

https://investors.brighamminerals.com A recording of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website after the call

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA ex lease bonus, and Discretionary Cash Flow are non-GAAP supplemental financial measures used by our management and by external users of our financial statements such as investors, research analysts and others to assess the financial performance of our assets and their ability to sustain dividends over the long term without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before depreciation, depletion and amortization, share based compensation expense, interest expense, gain or loss on derivative instruments and income tax expense, less other income and gain or loss on sale of oil and gas properties. We define Adjusted EBITDA ex lease bonus as Adjusted EBITDA further adjusted to eliminate the impacts of lease bonus revenue we receive due to the unpredictability of timing and magnitude of the revenue. We define Discretionary Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA, less cash interest expense and cash taxes. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA ex lease bonus, and Discretionary Cash Flow do not represent and should not be considered alternatives to, or more meaningful than, net income, income from operations, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP as measures of our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA ex lease bonus, and Discretionary Cash Flow have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some but not all items that affect net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Our computation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA ex lease bonus, and Discretionary Cash Flow may differ from computations of similarly titled measures of other companies. The following tables present a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA ex lease bonus, and Discretionary Cash Flow to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for the periods indicated.

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULESReconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA ex Lease Bonus



Three Months Ended($ In thousands)



June 30, 2020



March 31, 2020



June 30, 2019 Net (Loss) Income



$(6,816)



$8,801



$(3,207)

Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 6,933

Adjusted Net (Loss) Income



$(6,816)



$8,801



$3,726

Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 11,200 12,826 6,760 Share-based compensation expense 1,853 1,884 6,495 Interest expense, net 545 32 1,270 Income tax expense — 1,582 117 Less: Gain on derivative instruments, net — — 73 Other income, net 23 2 6 Income tax benefit 850 — —

Adjusted EBITDA



$5,909



$25,123



$18,289

Less: Lease bonus revenue 62 3,906 1,480

Adjusted EBITDA ex Lease Bonus



$5,847



$21,217



$16,809



Reconciliation of Discretionary Cash Flow



Three Months Ended($ In thousands, except per share amounts)



June 30, 2020



March 31, 2020Adjusted EBITDA (1)



$5,909



$25,123

Less: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interest (1,829 ) $ (10,029 )

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Class A Common Stock



$4,080



$15,094

Less: Cash interest expense 165 152 Cash taxes (2) (2,036 ) 2,036 Dividend equivalent rights 462 360 Retained cash flow — — Less: Lease bonus attributable to Class A Common Stock 43 2,348 Discretionary cash flow to Class A Common Stock ex Lease Bonus $ 5,446 $ 10,198 Plus: Lease bonus attributable to Class A Common Stock 43 2,348

Discretionary cash flow to Class A Common Stock



$5,489



$12,546



Shares of Class A Common Stock



39,297



34,174

Discretionary cash flow per share of Class A Common Stock ex. Lease Bonus $ 0.14 $ 0.30

Discretionary cash flow per share of Class A Common Stock – Dividend



$0.14



$0.37



(1)Refer to Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA from Net Income above.(2)The Company does not expect to incur federal income taxes for income related to results for the six months ended June 30, 2020.UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED BALANCE SHEETS



June 30,



December 31,(In thousands, except share amounts)



2020



2019



ASSETS

Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,465 $ 51,133 Accounts receivable 18,011 30,291 Prepaid expenses and other 2,281 1,688 Total current assets 36,757 83,112 Oil and gas properties, at cost, using the full cost method of accounting: Unevaluated property 307,809 291,664 Evaluated property 464,630 449,061 Less accumulated depreciation, depletion, and amortization (85,986 ) (61,103 ) Total oil and gas properties, net 686,453 679,622 Other property and equipment 5,381 5,095 Less accumulated depreciation (4,410 ) (3,703 ) Other property and equipment, net 971 1,392 Deferred tax asset 17,783 18,823 Other assets, net 928 1,213

Total assets

$ 742,892 $ 784,162

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 8,197 $ 11,533 Total current liabilities 8,197 11,533 Long-term bank debt — — Other non-current liabilities 1,747 803 Temporary equity 214,146 454,507 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 — — Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; 400,000,000 authorized, 39,296,944 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020; 400,000,000 authorized, 34,040,934 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 393 340 Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; 150,000,000 authorized, 17,612,638 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020; 150,000,000 authorized, 22,847,045 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 — — Additional paid-in capital 551,165 323,578 Accumulated deficit (32,756 ) (6,599 ) Total shareholders’ equity attributable to Brigham Minerals Inc. 518,802 317,319

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$ 742,892 $ 784,162

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,(In thousands, except per share data)



2020



2019



2020



2019



REVENUES

Mineral and royalty revenues $ 12,543 $ 23,049 $ 40,917 $ 40,639 Lease bonus and other revenues 62 1,480 3,968 2,155 Total revenues 12,605 24,529 44,885 42,794

OPERATING EXPENSES

Gathering, transportation and marketing 1,625 1,523 3,404 2,637 Severance and ad valorem taxes 1,034 1,450 2,786 2,829 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 11,200 6,760 24,026 11,876 General and administrative (excluding share-based compensation) 4,037 3,267 7,664 5,216 Total operating expenses (excluding share-based compensation) 17,896 13,000 37,880 22,558 General and administrative, share-based compensation 1,853 6,495 3,736 6,495 Total operating expenses 19,749 19,495 41,616 29,053

NET (LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

(7,144 ) 5,034 3,269 13,741 Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net — 73 — (612 ) Interest expense, net (545 ) (1,270 ) (577 ) (5,095 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — (6,933 ) — (6,933 ) Other income, net 23 6 25 35 (Loss) income before income taxes (7,666 ) (3,090 ) 2,717 1,136 Income tax (benefit) expense (850 ) 117 732 307

NET (LOSS) INCOME

$ (6,816 ) $ (3,207 ) $ 1,985 $ 829 Less: net income attributable to Predecessor — (1,590 ) — (5,092 ) Less: net (loss) income attributable to temporary equity 2,766 2,941 (1,329 ) 2,941 Net (loss) income attributable to Brigham Minerals, Inc. shareholders $ (4,050 ) $ (1,856 ) $ 656 $ (1,322 )

NET (LOSS) INCOME PER COMMON SHARE

Basic $ (0.11 ) $ (0.12 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.24 ) Diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.12 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.25 )

WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING

Basic 35,282 17,819 34,631 8,959 Diluted 35,282 41,460 34,631 20,806

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS



Six Months Ended June 30,(In thousands)



2020



2019



CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net income $ 1,985 $ 829 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 24,026 11,876 Share-based compensation expense 3,736 6,495 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 6,933 Amortization of debt issuance costs 485 291 Deferred income taxes 463 66 Loss on derivative instruments, net — 612 Net cash received for derivative settlements — 238 Bad debt expense 299 293 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease in accounts receivable 11,980 185 (Increase)/Decrease in other current assets (592 ) 1,268 (Decrease)/Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities (3,509 ) 481 Decrease in other long-term liabilities (256 ) — Net cash provided by operating activities $ 38,617 $ 29,567

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Additions to oil and gas properties (28,755 ) (81,053 ) Additions to other fixed assets (286 ) (113 ) Proceeds from sale of oil and gas properties, net 1,565 2,001 Net cash used in investing activities $ (27,476 ) $ (79,165 )

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Payments of short-term debt — (4,596 ) Payments of long-term debt — (195,404 ) Borrowing of long-term debt — 25,000 Payment of debt extinguishment fees — (2,090 ) Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock — 278,541 Dividends paid (25,772 ) — Distribution to holders of temporary equity (19,834 ) — Debt issuance costs (203 ) (1,144 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (45,809 ) $ 100,307

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(34,668 ) 50,709

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

51,133 32,018

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 16,465 $ 82,727

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activity:

Accrued capital expenditures $ 23 $ 1,679 Capitalized share-based compensation cost $ 2,998 $ 1,010 Temporary equity cumulative adjustment to carrying value $ (168,572 ) $ 97,344

ABOUT BRIGHAM MINERALS, INC.

Brigham Minerals is an Austin, Texas, based company that acquires and actively manages a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the core of some of the most active, highly economic, liquids-rich resource basins across the continental United States. Brigham Minerals’ assets are located in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The Company’s primary business objective is to maximize risk-adjusted total return to its shareholders by both capturing organic growth in its existing assets as well as leveraging its highly experienced technical evaluation team to continue acquiring minerals.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this press release specifically include the expectations of plans, strategies, objectives and anticipated financial and operating results of the Company, including production and other guidance included within this press release. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Company based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, continued downturns or delays in resuming operator activity due to commodity price fluctuations, the Company's ability to integrate acquisitions into its existing business, changes in oil, natural gas and NGL prices, weather and environmental conditions, the timing of planned capital expenditures, availability of acquisitions, operational factors affecting the commencement or maintenance of producing wells on the Company's properties, the condition of the capital markets generally, as well as the Company's ability to access them, the proximity to and capacity of transportation and storage facilities, uncertainties regarding environmental regulations or litigation, global or national health events, including the ongoing spread and economic effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, potential future pandemics, the actions of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other significant producers and governments and the ability of such producers to agree to and maintain oil price and production controls and other legal or regulatory developments affecting the Company's business and other important factors. These and other applicable uncertainties, factors and risks are described more fully in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements.Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by applicable law.