|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:15 | 12.08.2020
Brigham Minerals, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Operating and Financial Results
Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE: MNRL) (“Brigham Minerals,” “Brigham,” or the “Company”), a leading mineral and royalty interest acquisition company, today announced operating and financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Production volumes down 15% sequentially, largely driven by roughly 700 Boe/d of Q2 2020 production curtailments by our operators in response to the price collapse from COVID-19 demand destruction, which based on operator disclosures, we expect much of it to return on line in Q3 2020
Revenue down 56% sequentially from Q1 2020 primarily driven by 48% lower realized pricing
Remaining highly disciplined with acquisitions given volatile market conditions
Approximately 60% of June 30, 2020 net DUC inventory located in Permian Basin
Anticipate majority of DUCs to be completed by ExxonMobil, Chevron Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell, Continental Resources, Crestone Peak and PDC Energy
(1)
Robert M. (“Rob”) Roosa, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Challenging macro conditions in the energy space drove record low rig counts and a substantial decline in frac crews during the second quarter. Although the challenging conditions resulted in a sequential decline in our second quarter production, our data indicates that approximately one-third of our DUCs in inventory at the end of the second quarter have been treated and can potentially be rapidly turned in line to production during the second half of 2020. Given both our treated DUCs and operator commentary indicating curtailed volumes will largely be back on line beginning in the third quarter, we believe our production volumes will stabilize and average in excess of 9,000 Boe/d in the second half of 2020. Further, our permitting inventory remains strong due to continued strength in new Permian activity that will provide the basis for future production. Finally, our technical teams are excited by the recent significant deal flow that has transpired, which points to a potential thawing of the acquisition markets and the opportunity to jump start our ground game acquisitions during the remainder of 2020 at lower pricing levels. Thus far in the third quarter, we’ve closed or have under contract $15 million of mineral acquisitions, 90% of which are located in the Permian Basin and approximately two-thirds of the total is located in Loving County. We continue to believe that our ample liquidity will allow us to achieve differentiated mineral acquisition performance in the second half of the year.”
Blake C. Williams, Chief Financial Officer, added, “Our financial results reflect the challenging environment we faced with benchmark and realized pricing down significantly and many of our operators curtailing some of our production volumes for the majority of the second quarter. Despite these issues, our strong balance sheet allowed us to avoid industry wide leverage issues, avoid putting on hedges as a reaction to declining prices, and therefore we are currently poised to fully benefit from a stabilization and eventual recovery of the crude markets. In terms of general & administrative costs, excluding the impacts of approximately $0.7 million in secondary offering and other annual costs, we were able to achieve reductions in run-rate cash costs during the second quarter in line with our previously announced initiatives.”
The table below summarizes the Company’s mineral and royalty interest ownership at the dates indicated.
26,550
4,800
11,375
10,700
15,600
7,825
6,725
83,575
26,550
4,575
11,375
10,700
15,600
7,825
6,650
83,275
—
225
—
—
—
—
75
300
0.0%
4.9%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
1.1%
0.4%
222
97%
1.2
92%
Acquired
7
3%
0.1
8%
229
100%
1.3
100%
82
99
208
150
230
248
214
185
209
36
Net Wells Spud
0.3
1.1
1.4
1.0
1.2
1.3
1.3
1.7
1.6
0.2
Four Quarter Rolling Average Net Wells Spud
1.0
1.2
1.2
1.2
1.4
1.5
1.1
DUCs
198
157
69
8
128
138
7
705
Permits
165
119
12
9
214
209
7
735
DUCs
2.1
0.7
0.4
0.0
1.1
0.3
0.0
4.6
Permits
1.3
0.5
0.1
0.0
2.2
0.4
0.1
4.5
Second quarter 2020 average realized prices were $24.15 per barrel of oil, $1.11 per Mcf of natural gas, and $7.28 per barrel of NGL, for a total equivalent price of $15.57 per Boe. This represents a 48% decrease relative to first quarter 2020 and is 58% lower than year-ago levels of $37.42 per Boe.
The Company’s net loss was $6.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, inclusive of $1.9 million of non-cash share-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA was $5.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, down 68% relative to the same prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA ex lease bonus was $5.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, down 65% from the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA ex lease bonus are non-GAAP financial measures. For a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA ex lease bonus and a reconciliation to our most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, please read “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
As of June 30, 2020, the Company had a cash balance of $16.5 million and $135.0 million of capacity under its revolving credit facility, providing the Company with total liquidity of $151.5 million. During the three months ended June 30, 2020, $0.3 million of debt issuance costs were written off as a result of the reduction in the revolving credit facility’s borrowing base from $180 million to $135 million in conjunction with the May redetermination.
Oil sales
$
9,766
$
19,140
$
33,353
$
32,715
Natural gas sales
1,555
2,309
4,346
4,896
NGL sales
1,222
1,600
3,218
3,028
Total mineral and royalty revenue
Lease bonus and other revenue
62
1,480
3,968
2,155
Oil (MBbls)
404
346
921
613
Natural Gas (MMcf)
1,402
1,066
2,986
1,935
NGLs (MBbls)
168
92
333
165
Oil ($/Bbl)
$
24.15
$
55.24
$
36.20
$
53.34
Natural gas ($/Mcf)
1.11
2.17
1.46
2.53
NGLs ($/Bbl)
7.28
17.42
9.66
18.41
Gathering, transportation and marketing
$
1,625
$
1,523
$
3,404
$
2,637
Severance and ad valorem taxes
1,034
1,450
2,786
2,829
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
11,200
6,760
24,026
11,876
General and administrative (before share-based compensation)
4,037
3,267
7,664
5,216
$
17,896
$
13,000
$
37,880
$
22,558
General and administrative, share-based compensation
1,853
6,495
3,736
6,495
$
19,749
$
19,495
$
41,616
$
29,053
Gain (loss) on derivative instruments
—
73
—
(612
)
Interest expense, net
(545
)
(1,270
)
(577
)
(5,095
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
(6,933
)
—
(6,933
)
Other income, net
23
6
25
35
Income tax (benefit) expense
(850
)
117
732
307
Less: net income attributable to predecessor
—
(1,590
)
—
(5,092
)
Less: net loss (income) attributable to temporary equity
2,766
2,941
(1,329
)
2,941
Gathering, transportation and marketing
$
2.02
$
2.47
$
1.94
$
2.40
Severance and ad valorem taxes
1.28
2.35
1.59
2.57
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
13.90
10.98
13.71
10.79
General and administrative (before share-based compensation)
5.01
5.30
4.37
4.74
General and administrative, share-based compensation
2.30
10.55
2.13
5.90
Interest expense, net
0.68
2.06
0.33
4.63
Future declarations of dividends are subject to approval by the Board and to the Board’s continuing determination that the declarations of dividends are in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders. Future dividends may be adjusted at the Board’s discretion based on market conditions and capital availability.
Pre-register by visiting http://dpregister.com/10145678
Listen to a live audio webcast of the call by visiting the Company’s website
A recording of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website after the call
We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before depreciation, depletion and amortization, share based compensation expense, interest expense, gain or loss on derivative instruments and income tax expense, less other income and gain or loss on sale of oil and gas properties. We define Adjusted EBITDA ex lease bonus as Adjusted EBITDA further adjusted to eliminate the impacts of lease bonus revenue we receive due to the unpredictability of timing and magnitude of the revenue. We define Discretionary Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA, less cash interest expense and cash taxes.
Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA ex lease bonus, and Discretionary Cash Flow do not represent and should not be considered alternatives to, or more meaningful than, net income, income from operations, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP as measures of our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA ex lease bonus, and Discretionary Cash Flow have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some but not all items that affect net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Our computation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA ex lease bonus, and Discretionary Cash Flow may differ from computations of similarly titled measures of other companies.
The following tables present a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA ex lease bonus, and Discretionary Cash Flow to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for the periods indicated.
Add:
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
6,933
Add:
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
11,200
12,826
6,760
Share-based compensation expense
1,853
1,884
6,495
Interest expense, net
545
32
1,270
Income tax expense
—
1,582
117
Less:
Gain on derivative instruments, net
—
—
73
Other income, net
23
2
6
Income tax benefit
850
—
—
Less:
Lease bonus revenue
62
3,906
1,480
Less:
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interest
(1,829
)
$
(10,029
)
Less:
Cash interest expense
165
152
Cash taxes (2)
(2,036
)
2,036
Dividend equivalent rights
462
360
Retained cash flow
—
—
Less:
Lease bonus attributable to Class A Common Stock
43
2,348
Discretionary cash flow to Class A Common Stock ex Lease Bonus
$
5,446
$
10,198
Plus:
Lease bonus attributable to Class A Common Stock
43
2,348
Discretionary cash flow per share of Class A Common Stock ex. Lease Bonus
$
0.14
$
0.30
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
16,465
$
51,133
Accounts receivable
18,011
30,291
Prepaid expenses and other
2,281
1,688
Total current assets
36,757
83,112
Oil and gas properties, at cost, using the full cost method of accounting:
Unevaluated property
307,809
291,664
Evaluated property
464,630
449,061
Less accumulated depreciation, depletion, and amortization
(85,986
)
(61,103
)
Total oil and gas properties, net
686,453
679,622
Other property and equipment
5,381
5,095
Less accumulated depreciation
(4,410
)
(3,703
)
Other property and equipment, net
971
1,392
Deferred tax asset
17,783
18,823
Other assets, net
928
1,213
$
742,892
$
784,162
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
8,197
$
11,533
Total current liabilities
8,197
11,533
Long-term bank debt
—
—
Other non-current liabilities
1,747
803
Temporary equity
214,146
454,507
Shareholders’ equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
—
—
Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; 400,000,000 authorized, 39,296,944 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020; 400,000,000 authorized, 34,040,934 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019
393
340
Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; 150,000,000 authorized, 17,612,638 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020; 150,000,000 authorized, 22,847,045 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
551,165
323,578
Accumulated deficit
(32,756
)
(6,599
)
Total shareholders’ equity attributable to Brigham Minerals Inc.
518,802
317,319
$
742,892
$
784,162
Mineral and royalty revenues
$
12,543
$
23,049
$
40,917
$
40,639
Lease bonus and other revenues
62
1,480
3,968
2,155
Total revenues
12,605
24,529
44,885
42,794
Gathering, transportation and marketing
1,625
1,523
3,404
2,637
Severance and ad valorem taxes
1,034
1,450
2,786
2,829
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
11,200
6,760
24,026
11,876
General and administrative (excluding share-based compensation)
4,037
3,267
7,664
5,216
Total operating expenses (excluding share-based compensation)
17,896
13,000
37,880
22,558
General and administrative, share-based compensation
1,853
6,495
3,736
6,495
Total operating expenses
19,749
19,495
41,616
29,053
(7,144
)
5,034
3,269
13,741
Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net
—
73
—
(612
)
Interest expense, net
(545
)
(1,270
)
(577
)
(5,095
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
(6,933
)
—
(6,933
)
Other income, net
23
6
25
35
(Loss) income before income taxes
(7,666
)
(3,090
)
2,717
1,136
Income tax (benefit) expense
(850
)
117
732
307
$
(6,816
)
$
(3,207
)
$
1,985
$
829
Less: net income attributable to Predecessor
—
(1,590
)
—
(5,092
)
Less: net (loss) income attributable to temporary equity
2,766
2,941
(1,329
)
2,941
Net (loss) income attributable to Brigham Minerals, Inc. shareholders
$
(4,050
)
$
(1,856
)
$
656
$
(1,322
)
Basic
$
(0.11
)
$
(0.12
)
$
0.02
$
(0.24
)
Diluted
$
(0.11
)
$
(0.12
)
$
0.02
$
(0.25
)
Basic
35,282
17,819
34,631
8,959
Diluted
35,282
41,460
34,631
20,806
Net income
$
1,985
$
829
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
24,026
11,876
Share-based compensation expense
3,736
6,495
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
6,933
Amortization of debt issuance costs
485
291
Deferred income taxes
463
66
Loss on derivative instruments, net
—
612
Net cash received for derivative settlements
—
238
Bad debt expense
299
293
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Decrease in accounts receivable
11,980
185
(Increase)/Decrease in other current assets
(592
)
1,268
(Decrease)/Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(3,509
)
481
Decrease in other long-term liabilities
(256
)
—
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
38,617
$
29,567
Additions to oil and gas properties
(28,755
)
(81,053
)
Additions to other fixed assets
(286
)
(113
)
Proceeds from sale of oil and gas properties, net
1,565
2,001
Net cash used in investing activities
$
(27,476
)
$
(79,165
)
Payments of short-term debt
—
(4,596
)
Payments of long-term debt
—
(195,404
)
Borrowing of long-term debt
—
25,000
Payment of debt extinguishment fees
—
(2,090
)
Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock
—
278,541
Dividends paid
(25,772
)
—
Distribution to holders of temporary equity
(19,834
)
—
Debt issuance costs
(203
)
(1,144
)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
$
(45,809
)
$
100,307
(34,668
)
50,709
51,133
32,018
$
16,465
$
82,727
Accrued capital expenditures
$
23
$
1,679
Capitalized share-based compensation cost
$
2,998
$
1,010
Temporary equity cumulative adjustment to carrying value
$
(168,572
)
$
97,344
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer