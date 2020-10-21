ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
23:00 | 21.10.2020
Brigham Minerals, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call for November 6, 2020

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE: MNRL) (“Brigham Minerals” or “the Company”), a leading mineral and royalty interest acquisition company, plans to announce third quarter 2020 operating and financial results after market close on Thursday, November 5, 2020. In conjunction with the release, Brigham Minerals will host a conference call to discuss its results on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Central Time).
Brigham Minerals Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
Friday, November 6, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Central Time)

Pre-register by visiting https://dpregister.com/sreg/10149466/dc185403d4

Listen to a live audio webcast of the call by visiting the Company’s website
https://investors.brighamminerals.com

A recording of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website after the call
About Brigham Minerals, Inc.
Brigham Minerals is an Austin, Texas based company that acquires and actively manages a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the core of some of the most active, highly economic, liquids-rich resource basins across the continental United States. Brigham Minerals’ assets are located in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The Company’s primary business objective is to maximize risk-adjusted total return to its shareholders by both capturing organic growth in its existing assets as well as leveraging its highly experienced technical evaluation team to continue acquiring minerals.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201021006009/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

23:43 Uhr | 21.10.2020
Trudeau-Regierung übersteht ...

22:57 Uhr | 21.10.2020
US-Gesundheitsminister macht ...

22:53 Uhr | 21.10.2020
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: ...

22:43 Uhr | 21.10.2020
Tesla liefert fünften ...

22:37 Uhr | 21.10.2020
Adva Optical Networking wagt neue ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer