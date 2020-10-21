|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:00 | 21.10.2020
Brigham Minerals, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call for November 6, 2020
Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE: MNRL) (“Brigham Minerals” or “the Company”), a leading mineral and royalty interest acquisition company, plans to announce third quarter 2020 operating and financial results after market close on Thursday, November 5, 2020. In conjunction with the release, Brigham Minerals will host a conference call to discuss its results on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Central Time).
Pre-register by visiting https://dpregister.com/sreg/10149466/dc185403d4
Listen to a live audio webcast of the call by visiting the Company’s website
A recording of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website after the call
