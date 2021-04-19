19:07 | 19.10.2021

Bright HealthCare Grows New York Medicare Footprint with Culturally Focused Care Partners to Serve Seniors and Those with Special Needs

Bright HealthCare announced today an expanded care network for New York Medicare beneficiaries through partnerships with the Coalition of Asian-American IPA (CAIPA) and CHW Cares, Inc. (CHW Cares). Bright HealthCare2 has offered Medicare Advantage plans in New York since 2019. The addition of CAIPA and CHW Cares to its care network, which already includes Mount Sinai Health System and other health care providers, builds on Bright HealthCare’s record of success serving diverse, vulnerable and chronically ill communities in the state. “It is paramount that seniors have access to the care they need. One important way to make that happen is by offering affordable plans that are easy to understand and easy to use,” said Rondi Rabuse, Bright HealthCare New York President. “We are proud to partner with CAIPA and CHW Cares to expand the number of in-network providers who deeply understand the specific and diverse needs of consumers in these communities.” CAIPA is an independent practice association with over 1,200 private practice providers, covering over 70 specialties, that provides medical services and care to approximately half a million people in the Asian community in New York. CAIPA has a strong track record of delivering culturally sensitive and quality care to patients. CHW Cares is a neighborhood-focused multi-specialty clinic that serves 25,000 patients annually and provides comprehensive primary, specialty and dental care to seniors in the Washington Heights and Inwood neighborhoods of Manhattan. The company is focused on serving older minority and immigrant adults with teams of community-based health coaches who are supported by clinicians to create an excellent patient experience, deliver outstanding results, and manage medical costs. Bright HealthCare’s plans help people access the care they need while keeping healthcare costs low. They are designed to improve the healthcare experience through building durable, trusting two-way relationships between consumers and primary care providers in a culturally responsive way including in English, Spanish, and Chinese.

Plan highlights include:Low or no-cost premiumsLow or no-cost deductiblesLow or no-cost primary care visitsTransportation coveragePrescription coverageRewards program

In addition, Bright HealthCare will be hiring 50 local senior citizens to be Bright HealthCare Ambassadors during the annual enrollment period (AEP). The project provides seniors part-time employment and the opportunity to engage with the community. The ambassadors will attend community events and seminars, answer questions, and guide community members to health plan resources. Bright HealthCare offers a wide variety of specialized plans in New York, including Chronic Condition Special Needs Plans (C-SNPs), a type of Medicare Advantage health plan that exclusively serves individuals with severe or disabling chronic conditions. These products are built around Integrated Systems of Care in each market and leverage Bright Health Group’s proprietary DocSquad™ technology which together have consistently shown to produce better outcomes.

ABOUT BRIGHT HEALTHCARE

Bright HealthCare delivers healthcare benefits to over 663,000 consumers across 14 states and 99 markets through its various lines of business which include Individual and Family, Medicare Advantage, and Employer health plans. Bright HealthCare also participates in a number of specialized plans, including Medicare Advantage Chronic Condition Special Needs Plans which are designed to exclusively serve individuals with severe or disabling chronic conditions. Bright HealthCare leverages its intelligent operating system and proprietary DocSquad™ solutions to produce better outcomes and reduce costs. Bright HealthCare is part of Bright Health Group (NYSE: BHG). For more details about Bright HealthCare plans, visit www.brighthealthcare.com.

1 Coverage purchased during this time period will start on January 1, 2022

2 Bright HealthCare is the health plan division of Bright Health Group, Inc. and operates in the State of New York under the corporate name Bright Health Insurance Company of New York, Inc.

