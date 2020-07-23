14:00 | 23.07.2020

Brightcore Energy Selected for Campus-wide Lighting Project by Bronxville Union Free School District

Brightcore Energy, a leading provider of end-to-end clean energy solutions to the commercial and institutional (“C&I”) market, announced today the launch of an additional phase of an LED lighting upgrade at the Bronxville Union Free School District. The multi-phase project includes a complete lighting upgrade of the campus, including all interior areas of the five-story building, spanning common areas, classrooms, offices and five gymnasiums. In addition to the interior, there is also an extensive lighting upgrade for all of the external fixtures on the campus grounds. The project began in the first quarter of 2020 and is expected to be completed by the end of the year. “Brightcore worked closely with Bronxville to execute this multi-phase project quickly and efficiently, while managing safety concerns during the COVID-19 shutdown,” said Mike Richter, president of Brightcore Energy. “Both teams have really rolled up their sleeves to create a phased approach by balancing budget constraints and facility availability. Most importantly, the project will result in $65k in annual energy savings.” Dan Carlin, assistant superintendent for Bronxville Union Free SD, added: “Partnering with Brightcore to utilize our downtime at our facilities and schools to drive improvements in lighting and needed energy savings has proven to be very effective. The lighting upgrade in the gymnasium was the most dramatic, as it elevates light levels and eliminates some annoying issues which emanated from our legacy system. “The project included installation of more than 2,800 fixtures, which utilized a retrofit strategy for approximately 80% of the locations. Since all new fixtures were used in the hallways and corridors, the project feels as if a complete remodel was performed and gives off a totally updated feel. In the large gymnasiums, an innovative LED retrofit was embedded into an existing metal halide fixtures, which created both a cost-effective solution and a dramatically improved performance.”

About Brightcore Energy

Armonk, N.Y.-based Brightcore Energy is a provider of end-to-end clean energy solutions to the commercial and institutional market, including LED lighting conversions, commercial and community solar, high-efficiency renewable heating and cooling (geothermal), electric vehicle (EV) charging and battery storage. Brightcore Energy accelerates the deployment of proven energy-efficiency and renewable energy technologies through its innovative Efficiency-as-a-Service (EaaS) model that requires no capital investment and provides for immediate operating cost savings, making it affordable and seamless for businesses and institutional buildings to quickly and easily transition their legacy energy platforms to significantly more efficient ones. Customers include, among others, Madison Square Garden, Citi Field, Montefiore Health System, Brookfield Properties, SL Green, Laz Parking and numerous public and private educational institutions. For more information, visit the Company at www.brightcoreenergy.com or on LinkedIn.

