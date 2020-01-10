|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
11:12 | 10.01.2020
Broccoli Market Trends in China 2019 – Consecutive Increases of Industrial Output, Imports & Exports, Consumer Consumption and Capital Investment for Over Two Decades – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Broccoli Market Trends in China” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
This study focuses on China’s Broccoli market trends. In the two past decades, the market has been growing at a fast pace. The dramatic expansions of the manufacturing capabilities and rising consumer consumptions in China have transformed China’s society and economy. China is one of the world’s major producers for industrial and consumer products. Far outpacing other economies in the world, China is the world’s fastest growing market for the consumptions of goods and services. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, imports & exports, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades. Rapid consolidation between medium and large players is anticipated since the Chinese government has been encouraging industry consolidation with an effort to regulate the industry and to improve competitiveness in the world market.
Although China has enjoyed the benefits of an expanding market for production and distribution, the industry is suffering from minimal innovation and investment in R&D and new product development. The sector’s economies of scale have yet to be achieved. Most domestic manufacturers lack the autonomic intellectual property and financial resources to develop their own brand name products.
This new study focuses on market trends and forecasts with historical data (2008, 2013 and 2018) and long-term forecasts through 2023 and 2028 are presented.
The primary and secondary research is done in China in order to access up-to-date government regulations, market information and industry data. Data were collected from the Chinese government publications, Chinese language newspapers and magazines, industry associations, local governments’ industry bureaus, industry publications, and in-house databases.
The author is one of the leading sources for up-to-date market information and research on the fastest-growing Chinese markets. They have published over 2,000 reports focusing on the Chinese markets, industry forecasts and company profiles. The report provides hard-to-find market data and analyses. The publications are intended to help international marketers identify business opportunities and promote their product sales in the Chinese markets.
Executive Summary
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor
Foreign Investment
Foreign Trade
Financial and Tax Regulations
Banking System and Regulations
Foreign Exchange
Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
Market Trends
Technology Development
Market Development
Major Industry Development
Regional Development
Enterprise Development
Labor Market Development
Current Market Analyses
Market Development Trends
Market Challenges
Major Producers
Current Issues
Food Legislation
Packaging Legislation
Chinese Retail Market Trends
Consumer Income Trends
Consumer Spending Trends by Region
Northeast
North
Southeast
Central
Southwest
Northwest
China’s Distribution System
Distribution Channels
Transportation and Freight Infrastructure
Communications
China’s Market Entry
Exporting to China
License
Franchising
E-Commerce
Trading Companies and Local Agents
Representative Offices and Subsidiaries
Joint Ventures
Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4mrkeu
