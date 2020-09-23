16:00 | 23.09.2020

Broe Real Estate Group Announces National Industrial Team Assignments to Serve Surging Market Demand

Broe Real Estate Group (“BREG”) named Sean Fitzsimmons as Senior Vice President for the East Region of its expanded industrial development group and elevated Dean Brown to Senior Vice President for the West Region. BREG’s expanded industrial development model corresponds with an unprecedented increase in demand for industrial space in the United States, driven by double digit ecommerce sales growth and the rising need to house expanded domestic supply chains. With one billion square feet of increased industrial market demand projected by 2025, industrial real estate demand is at an all-time high. BREG’s Industrial Development business leverages the combined industry expertise of BREG and its affiliate railroad operating company OmniTRAX. BREG is a fully integrated, multi-billion dollar real estate investment management platform with extensive acquisition, development and property management capabilities derived from four decades of projects in the office, multifamily, retail, industrial, and land development sectors across the United States. OmniTRAX is a billion-dollar transportation company with operations that span North America. BREG and OmniTRAX are affiliates of The Broe Group. Founded in 1972, The Broe Group and its affiliates form a privately-owned, multi-billion-dollar value investment group with diversified holdings in 37 North American states and provinces concentrated in four key sectors: real estate, rail, energy and health tech. BREG’s expanded national industrial development team, headed by Executive Vice President Reagan Shanley, is the nation’s leading full-service industrial real estate and railroad service provider with the ability to offer end-to-end transportation logistics solutions. “The increased demand for industrial logistics facilities is driven by population and consumption growth, increased ecommerce sales, inventory buildup and re-shoring. Companies are seeking more efficient logistics facilities that provide operational advantages and cost savings,” noted Shanley. “With decades of in-house real estate, rail and logistics expertise, Broe Real Estate and OmniTRAX are uniquely positioned to deliver industrial logistics solutions for our customers throughout the US.” Fitzsimmons has more than two decades of industrial development and brokerage experience with successful big box projects throughout the top east coast industrial markets, including prior developments in Savannah. In his new role, Fitzsimmons will be located in Savannah and Atlanta, and will lead the East Region including the Savannah Gateway Industrial Hub, a 2,600 master planned industrial park. This development features dual rail service from CSX and Norfolk Southern, as well proximity to the Port of Savannah, which continues its streak as the fastest-growing port in the United States. Savannah Gateway will complete its first building at 998,440 SF and welcome its first tenant, A&R Logistics, this fall. Brown, who joined BREG in 2018 as the Vice President of Industrial, assumes expanded responsibilities for the industrial team’s West Region. With 22 years of experience in the west coast industrial market, Brown brings deep market knowledge and relationships to BREG. Brown is based in Denver and leads the West Region- including Great Western Industrial Park a 3,000 acre dual rail served Industrial, retail/commercial and residential development located in Windsor, Colo. BREG’s expanded operations support growing demand and its expanded Northeast, Midwest and Southeast assets and rail served industrial parks spanning from Colorado to Texas and Georgia. The national industrial model enables BREG to further scale its successful private development and public private partnerships.

About Broe Real Estate Group

Broe Real Estate Group, an affiliate of The Broe Group, acquires, develops and manages commercial real estate assets. Affiliated companies own and manage office and industrial properties, medical office buildings and multi-family communities across the country, including premier assets in many of the most desirable markets. The Broe Group has a 40-year history of value-add real estate investing in Northern Colorado and across the United States. We improve value though the implementation of focused business plans that increase cash flow and create stable income streams. Additional information is available at broerealestate.com.

About The Broe Group

Based in Denver, The Broe Group and its affiliates form a privately-owned, multi-billion-dollar real estate, transportation, energy and investment organization with assets owned and managed across North America. Together, Broe managed companies employ more than 1,000 people and provide employment for thousands of others through operations such as its Great Western Industrial Park in Northern Colorado. Its transportation affiliate, OmniTRAX, Inc., is one of the fastest growing railroads in North America specializing in: management services, railroad and port services, intermodal solutions and industrial switching operations. Its energy affiliates include Great Western Petroleum, the largest private operator in the third most prolific U.S. basin. Broe Real Estate Group acquires, develops and manages office and industrial properties, medical office buildings and multi-family communities across the country, including premier assets in many of the most desirable markets. The Broe Group also has multiple investment affiliates, including Three Leaf Ventures, which is focused on innovative healthcare technology start-ups. Learn more at broe.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200923005645/en/