|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
11:00 | 17.03.2021
Brookfield Renewable Ireland Goes Live with PCI’s Cloud Platform to Meet its Customer Billing Requirements
Brookfield Renewable Ireland Limited (“BRIL” or “Brookfield Renewable”) has gone live with PCI’s Enterprise Platform to manage its customer billing requirements in the Irish energy market.
As part of its partnership with Brookfield Renewable, PCI deployed its specifically tailored, cloud-based, integrated platform to replace the Irish business’ legacy system and several in-house applications. The new Customer Billing Solution implemented by PCI enables Brookfield Renewable to:
Manage complex bilateral contracts, including power purchase agreements (PPAs)
Leverage PCI’s settlements calculation business rules engine to perform billing allocation
Perform counterparty checkouts and meter data management (MDM)
Interface with upstream and downstream (physical, telemetered, and accounting) systems
Maintain comprehensive auditability with all data versions
Automate invoice creation and management workflows
Drill-down and quickly extract data to perform reporting
BRIL Chief Commercial Officer Ciaran O’Brien noted, “We are excited at the launch of our new cloud-based customer billing system which will be transformational for our renewable energy business, bringing increased flexibility and supporting further growth with a scalable, best-in-class solution.” Adding, “We are proud to partner with PCI on this project and appreciate the professional collaboration with our team for an on-time and on-budget delivery.”
“We have found a great partner in Brookfield Renewable, one that has a matching ethos and customer-centric mindset. The successful go-live represents a major milestone for PCI’s global, remote software deployments that feature 24×7 operations,” said PCI Vice President Shailesh Mishra.
As part of the next phase of this project, Brookfield Renewable’s Irish business plans to leverage the PCI Platform to provide its customers with a dedicated application for on-demand access to energy data and enhanced reporting. PCI’s Platform offers unmatched functionality for renewable energy players to optimize their portfolios, including co-optimization of Energy Storage Systems (ESS) in wholesale power markets. PCI works with numerous renewable energy providers, including BHE Renewables, RWE Renewables, Iberdrola, Acciona, Xcel Energy, DTE Energy, and others.
Brookfield Renewable’s Irish onshore wind portfolio is a fully integrated development, operations, and renewable energy solutions business with 365 MW of operating capacity and a significant onshore wind development pipeline. Further information is available at www.brookfield.com/our-businesses/renewable-power.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer