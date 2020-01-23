13:30 | 23.01.2020

Buenaventura Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Production, Volume Sold per Metal Results and 2020 Guidance

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced 4Q19 production, volume sold and full year 2020 guidance.

4Q19 Production per Metal and 2020 Operating Guidance (100% basis)4Q19(Actual)12M19(Actual)2019(Last Guidance)2020(Estimated) Gold (Oz.)Orcopampa

14,226 41,660 37k – 45k 20k – 30k

Tambomayo

28,861 99,245 90k – 110k 90k – 100k

La Zanja

6,217 31,500 30k – 35k 20k – 30k

Tantahuatay

51,474 162,196 150k – 170k 135k – 145k

Yanacocha

101,183 527,337 510k* 415k*

El Brocal

5,933 18,726 18k – 20k 25k – 35k

Silver (Oz.)



Uchucchacua

2,876,329 10,640,913 11.5M – 12.5M 11.0M – 12.5M

El Brocal

1,158,888 4,366,438 4.0M – 4.5M 4.0M – 4.5M

Tambomayo

841,868 2,556,391 2.5M – 3.0M 2.5M – 3.0M

Julcani

649,226 2,609,006 2.2M – 2.5M 2.4M – 3.0M

Lead (MT)



El Brocal

5,825 23,599 22.0k – 26.0k 13.0k – 17.0k

Uchucchacua

4,174 17,635 20.0k – 21.0k 24.0k – 30.0k

Tambomayo

2,277 7,603 6.5k -7.5k 5.0k – 6.0k

Julcani

227 966 0.9k – 1.0k 0.9k – 1.2k

Zinc (MT)



El Brocal

11,670 43,580 50k – 53k 47k – 55k

Uchucchacua

4,046 19,144 20k – 25k 27k – 32k

Tambomayo

2,356 9,672 8k – 9k 7k – 8k

Copper (MT)



El Brocal

12,159 43,394 47K – 52K 48k – 57k

*As announced by Newmont

4Q19 Production CommentsGold Operations Orcopampa:

2019 gold production was in line with the revised guidance as announced in the second quarter 2019.

Tambomayo:

2019 gold production was in line with the guidance as announced at the beginning of the year. 2019 guidance for Tambomayo’s lead and zinc production was above the most recent guidance provided.

La Zanja:

2019 gold production was in line with the most recent guidance released.

Coimolache:

2019 gold production was in line with the guidance as announced at the beginning of the year.

Silver Operations Uchucchacua:

2019 silver, lead and zinc production was below the revised guidance as announced in the second quarter 2019 mainly due to delays in access to high grades areas that will be exploited in the coming quarters.

Julcani:

2019 silver production was in line with the guidance as announced at the beginning of the year.

Base Metals Operations El Brocal:

2019 copper production was below the guidance provided at the beginning of the year mainly due to slower than expected ramp-up of the new contractor responsible for ore transportation. This contractor is now fully operational. 2019 zinc production was below the most recent guidance provided mainly due the slope stability issues mentioned last quarter. This area will be fully exploited during 2020. 4Q19 Payable Volume Sold4Q19 Payable Volume sold per Metal (100% basis)4Q19 (Actual) 12M19 (Actual) Gold (Oz.)Orcopampa

14,601 40,702

Tambomayo

26,240 96,636

La Zanja

6,233 30,710

Tantahuatay

52,272 162,013

El Brocal

4,197 12,648

Silver (Oz.)



Uchucchacua

2,634,857 9,808,791

El Brocal

896,000 3,520,992

Tambomayo

623,846 2,318,434

Julcani

611,490 2,480,173

Lead (MT)



El Brocal

5,412 22,598

Uchucchacua

3,471 15,347

Tambomayo

1,782 7,211

Julcani

194 839

Zinc (MT)



El Brocal

9,691 36,788

Uchucchacua

3,211 15,315

Tambomayo

1,800 7,850

Copper (MT)



El Brocal

11,520 41,013

Realized Metal Prices 4Q19 (Actual) 12M19 (Actual) Gold (Oz)

1,487 1,405

Silver (Oz)

17.38 16.36

Lead (MT)

1,952 1,939

Zinc (MT)

2,208 2,492

Copper (MT)

5,602 5,808



2020 Guidance1. Production CommentsGold Operations Orcopampa:

Starting in 2H20, the main focus will be on exploration in order to delineate a Long Term Business Plan. If this milestone is not achieved, the company will reevaluate Orcopampa.

Tambomayo:

2020 production is expected to be slightly below the production of 2019. However, the profitability will be maintained based on the results from the De-bottlenecking Program (please see next page).

La Zanja:

As was previously announced, 2020 will the last year of exploitation at La Zanja. Starting August 2020, La Zanja will only treat leach pad inventories. Exploration efforts will be focused on Emperatiz, the copper project.

Coimolache:

2020 gold production will be slightly less than 2019 production as less mineral will be bought from Goldfields. However, the LOM has been optimized resulting in a similar profitability.

Silver Operations Uchucchacua:

A higher production is expected in 2020 mainly due to more ore throughput. Higher profitability is anticipated due to the results of the De-bottlenecking Program (please see next page).

Julcani:

2020 production is expected to be in line with the production of 2019.

Base Metals Operations El Brocal:

2020 copper production is expected to be higher as the open pit will also be a source of copper ore. This is part of El Brocal’s transition to becoming a 100% copper operation in the future. 2020 lead production will be lower than 2019 production, but it will be partially compensated by a slightly higher zinc production. 2. EBITDA Direct Operations* and Total Capex**

The company expects an EBITDA of $200-250 million and a total CAPEX of $85 – 105 million during 2020.

*2020 prices: Au: 1,500 US$/Oz; Ag: $17.00 US$/Oz; Cu: 6,000 US$/MT; Zn: 2,250 US$/MT & Pb: 1,950 US$/MT

** In the coming conference call, the company will present a breakdown of total capex by objectives (sustaining and growth).3. De-Bottlenecking Program – Cost Trend

In Tambomayo, 2017 US$/MT was 234.4 in comparison to US$/MT 87.6 in 2020, representing a 63% decrease. In Orcopampa, 2017 US$/MT was 296.5 in comparison to US$/MT 291.8 in 2020, representing a 2% decrease. In Uchucchacua, 2017 US$/MT was 120.5 in comparison to US$/MT 90.9 in 2020, representing a 25% decrease. In El Brocal, 2017 US$/MT was 37.3 in comparison to US$/MT 36.3 in 2020, representing a 3% decrease.

*Annual average costCompany Description

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru’s largest, publicly traded precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining development, processing and trade of gold, silver and other base metals via wholly-owned mines and through its participation in joint venture projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Julcani*, Tambomayo*, El Brocal, La Zanja and Coimolache). The Company owns 43.65% of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L (a partnership with Newmont Mining Corporation & Sumitomo Corporation), an important precious metal producer and 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer (a partnership with Freeport-McMorRan Inc., Sumitomo Corporation & Sumitomo Metals). For a printed version of the Company’s 2018 Form 20-F, please contact the persons indicated above, or download a PDF format file from the Company’s web site. (*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties, including those concerning the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s costs and expenses, results of exploration, the continued improving efficiency of operations, prevailing market prices of gold, silver, copper and other metals mined, the success of joint ventures, estimates of future explorations, development and production, subsidiaries’ plans for capital expenditures, estimates of reserves and Peruvian political, economic, social and legal developments. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s view with respect to the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s future financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors discussed elsewhere in this Press Release.

