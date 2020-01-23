ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced 4Q19 production, volume sold and full year 2020 guidance.
4Q19 Production per Metal and 2020 Operating Guidance (100% basis)4Q19(Actual)12M19(Actual)2019(Last Guidance)2020(Estimated) Gold (Oz.)Orcopampa
14,226

41,660

37k – 45k

20k – 30k
Tambomayo
28,861

99,245

90k – 110k

90k – 100k
La Zanja
6,217

31,500

30k – 35k

20k – 30k
Tantahuatay
51,474

162,196

150k – 170k

135k – 145k
Yanacocha
101,183

527,337

510k*

415k*
El Brocal
5,933

18,726

18k – 20k

25k – 35k

 

 

 

 
Silver (Oz.)
 

 

 

 
Uchucchacua
2,876,329

10,640,913

11.5M – 12.5M

11.0M – 12.5M
El Brocal
1,158,888

4,366,438

4.0M – 4.5M

4.0M – 4.5M
Tambomayo
841,868

2,556,391

2.5M – 3.0M

2.5M – 3.0M
Julcani
649,226

2,609,006

2.2M – 2.5M

2.4M – 3.0M

 

 

 

 
Lead (MT)
 

 

 

 
El Brocal
5,825

23,599

22.0k – 26.0k

13.0k – 17.0k
Uchucchacua
4,174

17,635

20.0k – 21.0k

24.0k – 30.0k
Tambomayo
2,277

7,603

6.5k -7.5k

5.0k – 6.0k
Julcani
227

966

0.9k – 1.0k

0.9k – 1.2k

 

 

 

 
Zinc (MT)
 

 

 

 
El Brocal
11,670

43,580

50k – 53k

47k – 55k
Uchucchacua
4,046

19,144

20k – 25k

27k – 32k
Tambomayo
2,356

9,672

8k – 9k

7k – 8k

 

 

 

 
Copper (MT)
 

 

 

 
El Brocal
12,159

43,394

47K – 52K

48k – 57k
*As announced by Newmont
4Q19 Production CommentsGold Operations Orcopampa:
2019 gold production was in line with the revised guidance as announced in the second quarter 2019.
Tambomayo:
2019 gold production was in line with the guidance as announced at the beginning of the year.

2019 guidance for Tambomayo’s lead and zinc production was above the most recent guidance provided.
La Zanja:
2019 gold production was in line with the most recent guidance released.
Coimolache:
2019 gold production was in line with the guidance as announced at the beginning of the year.
Silver Operations Uchucchacua:
2019 silver, lead and zinc production was below the revised guidance as announced in the second quarter 2019 mainly due to delays in access to high grades areas that will be exploited in the coming quarters.
Julcani:
2019 silver production was in line with the guidance as announced at the beginning of the year.
Base Metals Operations El Brocal:
2019 copper production was below the guidance provided at the beginning of the year mainly due to slower than expected ramp-up of the new contractor responsible for ore transportation. This contractor is now fully operational.

2019 zinc production was below the most recent guidance provided mainly due the slope stability issues mentioned last quarter. This area will be fully exploited during 2020.

4Q19 Payable Volume Sold4Q19 Payable Volume sold per Metal (100% basis)4Q19 (Actual) 12M19 (Actual) Gold (Oz.)Orcopampa
14,601

40,702
Tambomayo
26,240

96,636
La Zanja
6,233

30,710
Tantahuatay
52,272

162,013
El Brocal
4,197

12,648

 

 
Silver (Oz.)
 

 
Uchucchacua
2,634,857

9,808,791
El Brocal
896,000

3,520,992
Tambomayo
623,846

2,318,434
Julcani
611,490

2,480,173

 

 
Lead (MT)
 

 
El Brocal
5,412

22,598
Uchucchacua
3,471

15,347
Tambomayo
1,782

7,211
Julcani
194

839

 

 
Zinc (MT)
 

 
El Brocal
9,691

36,788
Uchucchacua
3,211

15,315
Tambomayo
1,800

7,850

 

 
Copper (MT)
 

 
El Brocal
11,520

41,013
 Realized Metal Prices 4Q19 (Actual) 12M19 (Actual) Gold (Oz)
1,487

1,405
Silver (Oz)
17.38

16.36
Lead (MT)
1,952

1,939
Zinc (MT)
2,208

2,492
Copper (MT)
5,602

5,808
  
2020 Guidance1. Production CommentsGold Operations Orcopampa:
Starting in 2H20, the main focus will be on exploration in order to delineate a Long Term Business Plan. If this milestone is not achieved, the company will reevaluate Orcopampa.
Tambomayo:
2020 production is expected to be slightly below the production of 2019. However, the profitability will be maintained based on the results from the De-bottlenecking Program (please see next page).
La Zanja:
As was previously announced, 2020 will the last year of exploitation at La Zanja. Starting August 2020, La Zanja will only treat leach pad inventories.

Exploration efforts will be focused on Emperatiz, the copper project.
Coimolache:
2020 gold production will be slightly less than 2019 production as less mineral will be bought from Goldfields. However, the LOM has been optimized resulting in a similar profitability.
Silver Operations Uchucchacua:
A higher production is expected in 2020 mainly due to more ore throughput. Higher profitability is anticipated due to the results of the De-bottlenecking Program (please see next page).
Julcani:
2020 production is expected to be in line with the production of 2019.
Base Metals Operations El Brocal:
2020 copper production is expected to be higher as the open pit will also be a source of copper ore. This is part of El Brocal’s transition to becoming a 100% copper operation in the future.

2020 lead production will be lower than 2019 production, but it will be partially compensated by a slightly higher zinc production.

2. EBITDA Direct Operations* and Total Capex**
The company expects an EBITDA of $200-250 million and a total CAPEX of $85 – 105 million during 2020.
*2020 prices: Au: 1,500 US$/Oz; Ag: $17.00 US$/Oz; Cu: 6,000 US$/MT; Zn: 2,250 US$/MT & Pb: 1,950 US$/MT
** In the coming conference call, the company will present a breakdown of total capex by objectives (sustaining and growth).3. De-Bottlenecking Program – Cost Trend
In Tambomayo, 2017 US$/MT was 234.4 in comparison to US$/MT 87.6 in 2020, representing a 63% decrease.

In Orcopampa, 2017 US$/MT was 296.5 in comparison to US$/MT 291.8 in 2020, representing a 2% decrease.

In Uchucchacua, 2017 US$/MT was 120.5 in comparison to US$/MT 90.9 in 2020, representing a 25% decrease.

In El Brocal, 2017 US$/MT was 37.3 in comparison to US$/MT 36.3 in 2020, representing a 3% decrease.
*Annual average costCompany Description
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru’s largest, publicly traded precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining development, processing and trade of gold, silver and other base metals via wholly-owned mines and through its participation in joint venture projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Julcani*, Tambomayo*, El Brocal, La Zanja and Coimolache).

The Company owns 43.65% of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L (a partnership with Newmont Mining Corporation & Sumitomo Corporation), an important precious metal producer and 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer (a partnership with Freeport-McMorRan Inc., Sumitomo Corporation & Sumitomo Metals).

For a printed version of the Company’s 2018 Form 20-F, please contact the persons indicated above, or download a PDF format file from the Company’s web site. (*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura
Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking information (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties, including those concerning the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s costs and expenses, results of exploration, the continued improving efficiency of operations, prevailing market prices of gold, silver, copper and other metals mined, the success of joint ventures, estimates of future explorations, development and production, subsidiaries’ plans for capital expenditures, estimates of reserves and Peruvian political, economic, social and legal developments. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s view with respect to the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s future financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors discussed elsewhere in this Press Release.
