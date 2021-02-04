ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
1:04 | 05.02.2021
Buenaventura Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Production Results and 2021 Production Guidance

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced 4Q20 results for production and volume sold, and 2021 production guidance.
4Q20 Production per metal(100% Basis) Tambomayo 1Q2Q3QOctNovDec4Q20FY20Revised 2020Guidance*Au [Oz]14,54917,12116,108
6,428

6,649

2,621
15,69963,47770k – 74kAg [Oz]385,532410,010395,913
148,133

214,294

114,700
477,1271,668,5821.5M – 1.7MPb [MT]1,1941,1901,472
735

749

1,210
2,6956,5505.6k – 5.8kZn [MT]1,2678311,292
694

574

608
1,8765,2675.2k – 5.6k Orcopampa1Q2Q3QOctNovDec4Q20FY20Revised 2020Guidance*Au [Oz]8,1607,61215,096

3,917

6,344
10,26041,12940k – 42k Coimolache1Q2Q3QOctNovDec4Q20FY20Revised 2020Guidance*Au [Oz]22,49313,55126,473
9,408

14,858

19,234
43,500106,017100k – 106k La Zanja1Q2Q3QOctNovDec4Q20FY20Revised 2020Guidance*Au [Oz]3,2973,0285,087
1,786

1,836

2,194
5,81717,22813k – 16k Julcani1Q2Q3QOctNovDec4Q20FY20Revised 2020Guidance*Ag [Oz]550,552136,177323,495
146,891

255,603

264,013
666,5071,676,7311.4M – 1.6M Uchucchacua1Q2Q3QOctNovDec4Q20FY20Revised 2020Guidance*Ag [Oz]1,956,463979,008790,313
422,743

409,402

442,383
1,274,5295,000,3124.4M – 5.0MPb [MT]2,273753756
386

465

518
1,3695,1514.7k – 5.0kZn [MT]2,360462928
430

449

595
1,4745,2234.7k – 5.0k El Brocal 1Q2Q3QOctNovDec4Q20FY20Revised 2020Guidance*Au [Oz]4,0541,0493,354
1,428

1,203

763
3,39511,85212k – 14kAg [Oz]678,067248,6931,479,327
406,559

369,144

326,793
1,102,4963,508,5833.6M – 4.0MPb [MT]5,4602,1888,182
1,728

1,426

1,082
4,23520,06617k – 19kZn [MT]15,0584,38522,277
4,891

4,449

3,850
13,19154,90948k – 51kCu [MT]9,1223,0459,190
3,949

2,827

2,476
9,25230,60833k – 36k Yanacocha1Q2Q3QOctNovDec4Q20FY20Au [Oz]121,80267,82779,874
27,254

21,763

21,531
70,548340,052*Buenaventura provided revised 2020 guidance on October 20, 2020.
FY2020 CommentsTambomayo:

2020 silver and zinc production in line with revised 2020 guidance, as announced in the third quarter 2020.
2020 lead production was slightly above revised 2020 guidance.
2020 gold production was below revised 2020 guidance due to inventory adjustments after lower-than-expected gold recoveries within the flotation-cyanidation circuit.
Orcopampa:

2020 gold production was in line with revised guidance.
Coimolache:

2020 gold production was in line with revised guidance.
La Zanja:

2020 gold production was slightly above revised guidance.
Julcani:

2020 silver production was slightly above revised guidance.
Uchucchacua:

2020 silver, lead and zinc production was in line with revised guidance. The Company’s primary operational focus for this operation during the fourth quarter was on the ramp-up of mine development and exploration which was adversely affected by a reduced workforce during prior quarters in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
El Brocal:

Tajo Norte’s production exceeded revised 2020 guidance, due to access to high grade areas resulting from accelerated stripping.

Marcapunta’s production was below revised 2020 guidance, mainly due to limited availability of ore transportation vehicles.

4Q20 Payable Volume Sold (100% basis)4Q20 Payable Volume sold per Metal
(100% basis)
 

 
1Q20
(Actual) 2Q20
(Actual) 3Q20
(Actual) 4Q20
(Actual) FY20
(Actual) Gold (Oz.)
 

 

 

 

 
Orcopampa
9,016

3,675

17,159

11,907

41,757
Tambomayo
5,286

16,499

17,849

17,999

57,633
La Zanja
3,295

4,032

5,346

5,057

17,730
Coimolache
23,978

14,549

25,901

40,369

104,797
El Brocal
2,639

633

2,038

2,080

7,390

 

 

 

 

 

 
Silver (Oz.)
 

 

 

 

 
Uchucchacua
1,880,330

644,014

875,489

1,166,790

4,566,624
El Brocal
466,365

187,339

1,182,127

860,675

2,696,506
Tambomayo
110,661

487,028

406,946

469,849

1,474,485
Julcani
514,114

119,531

289,258

619,666

1,542,568

 

 

 

 

 

 
Lead (MT)
 

 

 

 

 
El Brocal
5,145

1,888

7,017

3,775

17,824
Uchucchacua
1,972

403

738

1,095

4,209
Tambomayo
282

1,547

1,680

2,501

6,009
Julcani
95

25

58

128

306

 

 

 

 

 

 
Zinc (MT)
 

 

 

 

 
El Brocal
12,438

3,575

18,589

10,839

45,442
Uchucchacua
1,874

366

699

1,127

4,066
Tambomayo
992

810

1,058

1,603

4,463

 

 

 

 

 

 
Copper (MT)
 

 

 

 

 
El Brocal
8,458

2,758

8,799

8,933

28,948

 

 

 

 

 
Realized Metal Prices*
 

 

 

 

 

 
Gold (Oz)
1,692

1,775

1,939

1,858

1,842
Silver (Oz)
17.16

16.67

27.19

24.96

22.14
Lead (MT)
1,653

1,460

1,659

1,954

1,708
Zinc (MT)
1,824

1,112

2,349

2,915

2,234
Copper (MT)
5,536

5,085

6,448

7,121

6,259
*Buenaventura consolidated figures
2021 Production Guidance2021 Estimated
ProductionTambomayo 2021E*Au [Oz]69k – 75kAg [Oz]1.2M – 1.4M Pb [MT]5.9k – 6.5k Zn [MT]6.9k – 7.5k Orcopampa2021E*Au [Oz]40k – 45k Coimolache2021E*Au [Oz]99k – 106k La Zanja2021E*Au [Oz]12k – 15k Julcani2021E*Ag [Oz]2.1M – 2.4M Uchucchacua2021E*Ag [Oz]8.0M – 9.0MPb [MT]7.0k – 10.0kZn [MT]7.0k – 10.0k El Brocal 2021E*Au [Oz]20k – 25kAg [Oz]5.4M – 6.0MPb [MT]12.0k – 16.0kZn [MT]47.0k – 52.0kCu [MT]37.0k – 42.0k*Please note that 2021 estimated production could potentially be adversely impacted by further COVID-19 effects.
Buenaventura will be issuing additional 2021 guidance within the Company’s Q4 2020 Earnings Results Press Release on February 25, 2021.

Company Description
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru’s largest, publicly traded precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining development, processing and trade of gold, silver and other base metals via wholly-owned mines and through its participation in joint venture projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Julcani*, Tambomayo*, El Brocal, La Zanja and Coimolache).

The Company owns 43.65% of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L (a partnership with Newmont Mining Corporation & Sumitomo Corporation), an important precious metal producer and 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer (a partnership with Freeport-McMorRan Inc. and Sumitomo Corporation).

For a printed version of the Company’s 2019 Form 20-F, please contact the persons indicated above, or download a PDF format file from the Company’s web site.

(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura
Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking information (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties, including those concerning the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s costs and expenses, results of exploration, the continued improving efficiency of operations, prevailing market prices of gold, silver, copper and other metals mined, the success of joint ventures, estimates of future explorations, development and production, subsidiaries’ plans for capital expenditures, estimates of reserves and Peruvian political, economic, social and legal developments. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s view with respect to the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s future financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors discussed elsewhere in this Press Release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204006156/en/

