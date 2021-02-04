1:04 | 05.02.2021

Buenaventura Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Production Results and 2021 Production Guidance

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced 4Q20 results for production and volume sold, and 2021 production guidance.

4Q20 Production per metal(100% Basis) Tambomayo 1Q2Q3QOctNovDec4Q20FY20Revised 2020Guidance*Au [Oz]14,54917,12116,108

6,428 6,649 2,621

15,69963,47770k – 74kAg [Oz]385,532410,010395,913

148,133 214,294 114,700

477,1271,668,5821.5M – 1.7MPb [MT]1,1941,1901,472

735 749 1,210

2,6956,5505.6k – 5.8kZn [MT]1,2678311,292

694 574 608

1,8765,2675.2k – 5.6k Orcopampa1Q2Q3QOctNovDec4Q20FY20Revised 2020Guidance*Au [Oz]8,1607,61215,096

– 3,917 6,344

10,26041,12940k – 42k Coimolache1Q2Q3QOctNovDec4Q20FY20Revised 2020Guidance*Au [Oz]22,49313,55126,473

9,408 14,858 19,234

43,500106,017100k – 106k La Zanja1Q2Q3QOctNovDec4Q20FY20Revised 2020Guidance*Au [Oz]3,2973,0285,087

1,786 1,836 2,194

5,81717,22813k – 16k Julcani1Q2Q3QOctNovDec4Q20FY20Revised 2020Guidance*Ag [Oz]550,552136,177323,495

146,891 255,603 264,013

666,5071,676,7311.4M – 1.6M Uchucchacua1Q2Q3QOctNovDec4Q20FY20Revised 2020Guidance*Ag [Oz]1,956,463979,008790,313

422,743 409,402 442,383

1,274,5295,000,3124.4M – 5.0MPb [MT]2,273753756

386 465 518

1,3695,1514.7k – 5.0kZn [MT]2,360462928

430 449 595

1,4745,2234.7k – 5.0k El Brocal 1Q2Q3QOctNovDec4Q20FY20Revised 2020Guidance*Au [Oz]4,0541,0493,354

1,428 1,203 763

3,39511,85212k – 14kAg [Oz]678,067248,6931,479,327

406,559 369,144 326,793

1,102,4963,508,5833.6M – 4.0MPb [MT]5,4602,1888,182

1,728 1,426 1,082

4,23520,06617k – 19kZn [MT]15,0584,38522,277

4,891 4,449 3,850

13,19154,90948k – 51kCu [MT]9,1223,0459,190

3,949 2,827 2,476

9,25230,60833k – 36k Yanacocha1Q2Q3QOctNovDec4Q20FY20Au [Oz]121,80267,82779,874

27,254 21,763 21,531

70,548340,052*Buenaventura provided revised 2020 guidance on October 20, 2020.

FY2020 CommentsTambomayo: 2020 silver and zinc production in line with revised 2020 guidance, as announced in the third quarter 2020.

2020 lead production was slightly above revised 2020 guidance.

2020 gold production was below revised 2020 guidance due to inventory adjustments after lower-than-expected gold recoveries within the flotation-cyanidation circuit.

Orcopampa: 2020 gold production was in line with revised guidance.

Coimolache: 2020 gold production was in line with revised guidance.

La Zanja: 2020 gold production was slightly above revised guidance.

Julcani: 2020 silver production was slightly above revised guidance.

Uchucchacua: 2020 silver, lead and zinc production was in line with revised guidance. The Company’s primary operational focus for this operation during the fourth quarter was on the ramp-up of mine development and exploration which was adversely affected by a reduced workforce during prior quarters in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

El Brocal: Tajo Norte’s production exceeded revised 2020 guidance, due to access to high grade areas resulting from accelerated stripping. Marcapunta’s production was below revised 2020 guidance, mainly due to limited availability of ore transportation vehicles. 4Q20 Payable Volume Sold (100% basis)4Q20 Payable Volume sold per Metal

(100% basis)



1Q20

(Actual) 2Q20

(Actual) 3Q20

(Actual) 4Q20

(Actual) FY20

(Actual) Gold (Oz.)



Orcopampa

9,016 3,675 17,159 11,907 41,757

Tambomayo

5,286 16,499 17,849 17,999 57,633

La Zanja

3,295 4,032 5,346 5,057 17,730

Coimolache

23,978 14,549 25,901 40,369 104,797

El Brocal

2,639 633 2,038 2,080 7,390

Silver (Oz.)



Uchucchacua

1,880,330 644,014 875,489 1,166,790 4,566,624

El Brocal

466,365 187,339 1,182,127 860,675 2,696,506

Tambomayo

110,661 487,028 406,946 469,849 1,474,485

Julcani

514,114 119,531 289,258 619,666 1,542,568

Lead (MT)



El Brocal

5,145 1,888 7,017 3,775 17,824

Uchucchacua

1,972 403 738 1,095 4,209

Tambomayo

282 1,547 1,680 2,501 6,009

Julcani

95 25 58 128 306

Zinc (MT)



El Brocal

12,438 3,575 18,589 10,839 45,442

Uchucchacua

1,874 366 699 1,127 4,066

Tambomayo

992 810 1,058 1,603 4,463

Copper (MT)



El Brocal

8,458 2,758 8,799 8,933 28,948

Realized Metal Prices*



Gold (Oz)

1,692 1,775 1,939 1,858 1,842

Silver (Oz)

17.16 16.67 27.19 24.96 22.14

Lead (MT)

1,653 1,460 1,659 1,954 1,708

Zinc (MT)

1,824 1,112 2,349 2,915 2,234

Copper (MT)

5,536 5,085 6,448 7,121 6,259

*Buenaventura consolidated figures

2021 Production Guidance2021 Estimated

ProductionTambomayo 2021E*Au [Oz]69k – 75kAg [Oz]1.2M – 1.4M Pb [MT]5.9k – 6.5k Zn [MT]6.9k – 7.5k Orcopampa2021E*Au [Oz]40k – 45k Coimolache2021E*Au [Oz]99k – 106k La Zanja2021E*Au [Oz]12k – 15k Julcani2021E*Ag [Oz]2.1M – 2.4M Uchucchacua2021E*Ag [Oz]8.0M – 9.0MPb [MT]7.0k – 10.0kZn [MT]7.0k – 10.0k El Brocal 2021E*Au [Oz]20k – 25kAg [Oz]5.4M – 6.0MPb [MT]12.0k – 16.0kZn [MT]47.0k – 52.0kCu [MT]37.0k – 42.0k*Please note that 2021 estimated production could potentially be adversely impacted by further COVID-19 effects.

Buenaventura will be issuing additional 2021 guidance within the Company’s Q4 2020 Earnings Results Press Release on February 25, 2021. Company Description

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru’s largest, publicly traded precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining development, processing and trade of gold, silver and other base metals via wholly-owned mines and through its participation in joint venture projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Julcani*, Tambomayo*, El Brocal, La Zanja and Coimolache). The Company owns 43.65% of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L (a partnership with Newmont Mining Corporation & Sumitomo Corporation), an important precious metal producer and 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer (a partnership with Freeport-McMorRan Inc. and Sumitomo Corporation). For a printed version of the Company’s 2019 Form 20-F, please contact the persons indicated above, or download a PDF format file from the Company’s web site. (*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties, including those concerning the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s costs and expenses, results of exploration, the continued improving efficiency of operations, prevailing market prices of gold, silver, copper and other metals mined, the success of joint ventures, estimates of future explorations, development and production, subsidiaries’ plans for capital expenditures, estimates of reserves and Peruvian political, economic, social and legal developments. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s view with respect to the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s future financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors discussed elsewhere in this Press Release.

