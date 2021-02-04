|
1:04 | 05.02.2021
Buenaventura Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Production Results and 2021 Production Guidance
Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced 4Q20 results for production and volume sold, and 2021 production guidance.
4Q20 Production per metal(100% Basis) Tambomayo 1Q2Q3QOctNovDec4Q20FY20Revised 2020Guidance*Au [Oz]14,54917,12116,108
6,428
6,649
2,621
15,69963,47770k – 74kAg [Oz]385,532410,010395,913
148,133
214,294
114,700
477,1271,668,5821.5M – 1.7MPb [MT]1,1941,1901,472
735
749
1,210
2,6956,5505.6k – 5.8kZn [MT]1,2678311,292
694
574
608
1,8765,2675.2k – 5.6k Orcopampa1Q2Q3QOctNovDec4Q20FY20Revised 2020Guidance*Au [Oz]8,1607,61215,096
–
3,917
6,344
10,26041,12940k – 42k Coimolache1Q2Q3QOctNovDec4Q20FY20Revised 2020Guidance*Au [Oz]22,49313,55126,473
9,408
14,858
19,234
43,500106,017100k – 106k La Zanja1Q2Q3QOctNovDec4Q20FY20Revised 2020Guidance*Au [Oz]3,2973,0285,087
1,786
1,836
2,194
5,81717,22813k – 16k Julcani1Q2Q3QOctNovDec4Q20FY20Revised 2020Guidance*Ag [Oz]550,552136,177323,495
146,891
255,603
264,013
666,5071,676,7311.4M – 1.6M Uchucchacua1Q2Q3QOctNovDec4Q20FY20Revised 2020Guidance*Ag [Oz]1,956,463979,008790,313
422,743
409,402
442,383
1,274,5295,000,3124.4M – 5.0MPb [MT]2,273753756
386
465
518
1,3695,1514.7k – 5.0kZn [MT]2,360462928
430
449
595
1,4745,2234.7k – 5.0k El Brocal 1Q2Q3QOctNovDec4Q20FY20Revised 2020Guidance*Au [Oz]4,0541,0493,354
1,428
1,203
763
3,39511,85212k – 14kAg [Oz]678,067248,6931,479,327
406,559
369,144
326,793
1,102,4963,508,5833.6M – 4.0MPb [MT]5,4602,1888,182
1,728
1,426
1,082
4,23520,06617k – 19kZn [MT]15,0584,38522,277
4,891
4,449
3,850
13,19154,90948k – 51kCu [MT]9,1223,0459,190
3,949
2,827
2,476
9,25230,60833k – 36k Yanacocha1Q2Q3QOctNovDec4Q20FY20Au [Oz]121,80267,82779,874
27,254
21,763
21,531
70,548340,052*Buenaventura provided revised 2020 guidance on October 20, 2020.
FY2020 CommentsTambomayo:
2020 silver and zinc production in line with revised 2020 guidance, as announced in the third quarter 2020.
2020 lead production was slightly above revised 2020 guidance.
2020 gold production was below revised 2020 guidance due to inventory adjustments after lower-than-expected gold recoveries within the flotation-cyanidation circuit.
Orcopampa:
2020 gold production was in line with revised guidance.
Coimolache:
2020 gold production was in line with revised guidance.
La Zanja:
2020 gold production was slightly above revised guidance.
Julcani:
2020 silver production was slightly above revised guidance.
Uchucchacua:
2020 silver, lead and zinc production was in line with revised guidance. The Company’s primary operational focus for this operation during the fourth quarter was on the ramp-up of mine development and exploration which was adversely affected by a reduced workforce during prior quarters in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
El Brocal:
Tajo Norte’s production exceeded revised 2020 guidance, due to access to high grade areas resulting from accelerated stripping.
Marcapunta’s production was below revised 2020 guidance, mainly due to limited availability of ore transportation vehicles.
4Q20 Payable Volume Sold (100% basis)4Q20 Payable Volume sold per Metal
(100% basis)
1Q20
(Actual) 2Q20
(Actual) 3Q20
(Actual) 4Q20
(Actual) FY20
(Actual) Gold (Oz.)
Orcopampa
9,016
3,675
17,159
11,907
41,757
Tambomayo
5,286
16,499
17,849
17,999
57,633
La Zanja
3,295
4,032
5,346
5,057
17,730
Coimolache
23,978
14,549
25,901
40,369
104,797
El Brocal
2,639
633
2,038
2,080
7,390
Silver (Oz.)
Uchucchacua
1,880,330
644,014
875,489
1,166,790
4,566,624
El Brocal
466,365
187,339
1,182,127
860,675
2,696,506
Tambomayo
110,661
487,028
406,946
469,849
1,474,485
Julcani
514,114
119,531
289,258
619,666
1,542,568
Lead (MT)
El Brocal
5,145
1,888
7,017
3,775
17,824
Uchucchacua
1,972
403
738
1,095
4,209
Tambomayo
282
1,547
1,680
2,501
6,009
Julcani
95
25
58
128
306
Zinc (MT)
El Brocal
12,438
3,575
18,589
10,839
45,442
Uchucchacua
1,874
366
699
1,127
4,066
Tambomayo
992
810
1,058
1,603
4,463
Copper (MT)
El Brocal
8,458
2,758
8,799
8,933
28,948
Realized Metal Prices*
Gold (Oz)
1,692
1,775
1,939
1,858
1,842
Silver (Oz)
17.16
16.67
27.19
24.96
22.14
Lead (MT)
1,653
1,460
1,659
1,954
1,708
Zinc (MT)
1,824
1,112
2,349
2,915
2,234
Copper (MT)
5,536
5,085
6,448
7,121
6,259
*Buenaventura consolidated figures
2021 Production Guidance2021 Estimated
ProductionTambomayo 2021E*Au [Oz]69k – 75kAg [Oz]1.2M – 1.4M Pb [MT]5.9k – 6.5k Zn [MT]6.9k – 7.5k Orcopampa2021E*Au [Oz]40k – 45k Coimolache2021E*Au [Oz]99k – 106k La Zanja2021E*Au [Oz]12k – 15k Julcani2021E*Ag [Oz]2.1M – 2.4M Uchucchacua2021E*Ag [Oz]8.0M – 9.0MPb [MT]7.0k – 10.0kZn [MT]7.0k – 10.0k El Brocal 2021E*Au [Oz]20k – 25kAg [Oz]5.4M – 6.0MPb [MT]12.0k – 16.0kZn [MT]47.0k – 52.0kCu [MT]37.0k – 42.0k*Please note that 2021 estimated production could potentially be adversely impacted by further COVID-19 effects.
Buenaventura will be issuing additional 2021 guidance within the Company’s Q4 2020 Earnings Results Press Release on February 25, 2021.
Company Description
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru’s largest, publicly traded precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining development, processing and trade of gold, silver and other base metals via wholly-owned mines and through its participation in joint venture projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Julcani*, Tambomayo*, El Brocal, La Zanja and Coimolache).
The Company owns 43.65% of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L (a partnership with Newmont Mining Corporation & Sumitomo Corporation), an important precious metal producer and 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer (a partnership with Freeport-McMorRan Inc. and Sumitomo Corporation).
For a printed version of the Company’s 2019 Form 20-F, please contact the persons indicated above, or download a PDF format file from the Company’s web site.
(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura
Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking information (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties, including those concerning the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s costs and expenses, results of exploration, the continued improving efficiency of operations, prevailing market prices of gold, silver, copper and other metals mined, the success of joint ventures, estimates of future explorations, development and production, subsidiaries’ plans for capital expenditures, estimates of reserves and Peruvian political, economic, social and legal developments. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s view with respect to the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s future financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors discussed elsewhere in this Press Release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204006156/en/