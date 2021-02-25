|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
1:52 | 26.02.2021
Buenaventura Announces Fourth Quarter and Twelve Month 2020 Results
Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced results for the fourth quarter (4Q20) and twelve-month (FY20) period ended December 31, 2020. All figures have been prepared in accordance with IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) on a non-GAAP basis and are stated in U.S. dollars (US$).
4Q20 Adjusted EBITDA including associated companies reached US$ 192.4 million, compared to US$ 183.7 million in 4Q19.
4Q20 capital expenditures were US$ 38.0 million, compared to US$ 39.6 million for the same period in 2019.
4Q20 net loss of US$ 60.0 million, compared to a net loss of US$ 53.7 million for the same period in 2019.
The Company´s De-Bottlenecking Program continued to progress at a reduced level during the fourth quarter of 2020. The program focused primarily on Buenaventura’s Tambomayo, Uchucchacua and El Brocal mines during 2020 (please refer to page 6 for related details).
Buenaventura’s cash position reached US$ 235.4 million for the fourth quarter 2020.
The Company had no mine-related fatalities during the full year 2020.
235.5
867.9
-8.7
-58.0
73.9
202.8
183.7
652.0
-53.7
-12.2
-0.21
-0.05
To participate in the conference call, please dial:
Toll Free US:
Call Me Link: https://hd.choruscall.com/?$Y2FsbG1lPXRydWUmcGFzc2NvZGU9JmluZm89Y29tcGFueS1lbWFpbCZyPXRydWUmYj05
The Company owns 43.65% of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L (a partnership with Newmont Mining Corporation), an important precious metal producer; 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer.
For a printed version of the Company’s 2019 Form 20-F, please contact the investor relations contacts on page 1 of this report, or download the PDF format file from the Company’s web site at www.buenaventura.com.
(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura
This press release may also contain forward-looking information (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties, including those concerning the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s costs and expenses, results of exploration, the continued improving efficiency of operations, prevailing market prices of gold, silver, copper and other metals mined, the success of joint ventures, estimates of future explorations, development and production, subsidiaries’ plans for capital expenditures, estimates of reserves and Peruvian political, economic, social and legal developments. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s view with respect to the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s future financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors discussed elsewhere in this Press Release.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer