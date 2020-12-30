|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:30 | 30.12.2020
Buenaventura Announces Retirement of Raul Benavides
Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced that Mr. Raul Benavides will retire as Vice President of Business Development following 40 years of service at the Company.
Mr. Leandro Garcia, Chief Executive Officer of Buenaventura commented, “Throughout his tenure at Buenaventura, Raul was instrumental in the Company’s growth and expansion. Through the years, he was a key part of the successful initiation of mine operations at Buenaventura’s Yanacocha, La Zanja and Coimolache mines in Cajamarca, among others, as well as of the Company’s Rio Seco processing plant in Huaral.”
Mr. Raul Benavides has held the position of Vice President of Business Development at Buenaventura since 2011. Prior to this role, he served as the Manager of Business Development since 1997. Also, he served as Mine Manager at Minas Orcopampa in Arequipa since 1984, where he led the mine’s processing plant extension as well as the discovery of the Company’s Chipmo gold mine. Mr. Benavides began his career at Buenaventura in 1980 as Operations Manager at Compañía Minera Colquirrumi, the Company’s subsidiary in Cajamarca, Peru.
