|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:23 | 20.10.2020
Buenaventura Announces Third Quarter 2020 Production Results
Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE:BVN; Lima Stock Exchange:BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced 3Q20 results for production and volume sold.
In order to ensure transparency in light of uncertainties associated with the current operating environment, Buenaventura will be releasing its production data on a monthly basis until greater production continuity and visibility have been achieved.
5,891
6,210
154,874
154,746
509
555
401
574
6,777
3,936
8,115
9,959
2,076
1,401
26,543
27,430
0
323,495
0
76
200,149
590,164
225
531
212
716
1,080
1,236
487,026
591,455
2,188
3,367
6,564
7,517
2,754
3,303
Achieved pre-Covid operating levels since September.
Operated at pre-Covid levels for the duration of the quarter.
Ramp-up process continued during July until August, and reached pre-Covid operating levels since September.
Operating at pre-Covid levels since August.
Operating at pre-Covid levels since September, when Julcani also treated prior month inventories. September production therefore reached above-average levels.
The only remaining Buenaventura mine not yet operating at pre-Covid levels. This is primarily due to a reduced workforce, and shortage of workers required to successfully operate at full capacity.
Operated at pre-Covid levels for the duration of the quarter. During the quarter Plant #2 was halted for nine consecutive days in August as part of the Planned Preventive Maintenance (PPM) for this mine.
It is important to note that the Company’s third and fourth quarter mining strategy is to focus operations within high-grade areas to offset COVID-19’s adverse impact on operations.
3Q20 Payable Volume Sold (100% basis) 1Q20
3,675
17,159
29,849
16,499
17,849
39,634
4,032
5,346
12,673
14,549
25,901
64,428
633
2,038
5,310
644,014
875,489
3,399,834
187,339
1,182,127
1,835,831
487,028
406,946
1,004,636
119,531
289,258
922,903
1,888
7,017
14,050
403
738
3,113
1,547
1,680
3,508
25
58
179
3,575
18,589
34,603
366
699
2,939
810
1,058
2,860
2,758
8,799
20,015
1,775
1,939
1,835
16.67
27.19
20.92
1,460
1,659
1,620
1,112
2,349
2,005
5,085
6,448
5,875
The Company owns 43.65% of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L (a partnership with Newmont Mining Corporation & Sumitomo Corporation), an important precious metal producer and 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer (a partnership with Freeport-McMorRan Inc. and Sumitomo Corporation).
For a printed version of the Company’s 2019 Form 20-F, please contact the persons indicated above, or download a PDF format file from the Company’s web site.
(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura
