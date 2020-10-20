23:23 | 20.10.2020

Buenaventura Announces Third Quarter 2020 Production Results

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE:BVN; Lima Stock Exchange:BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced 3Q20 results for production and volume sold. In order to ensure transparency in light of uncertainties associated with the current operating environment, Buenaventura will be releasing its production data on a monthly basis until greater production continuity and visibility have been achieved.

3Q20 Production per Metal (100% Basis) Tambomayo 1Q2QJulyAugSept3Q9M20Au [Oz]14,54917,121

4,007 5,891 6,210

16,10847,778Ag [Oz]385,532410,010

86,292 154,874 154,746

395,9131,191,454Pb [MT]1,1941,190

408 509 555

1,4723,856Zn [MT]1,267831

318 401 574

1,2923,390



Orcopampa1Q2QJulyAugSept3Q9M20Au [Oz]8,1607,612

4,384 6,777 3,936

15,09630,869



Coimolache1Q2QJulyAugSept3Q9M20Au [Oz]22,49313,551

8,399 8,115 9,959

26,47362,517



La Zanja1Q2QJulyAugSept3Q9M20Au [Oz]3,2973,028

1,610 2,076 1,401

5,08711,411



Yanacocha1Q2QJulyAugSept3Q9M20Au [Oz]121,80267,827

25,901 26,543 27,430

79,874269,503



Julcani1Q2QJulyAugSept3Q9M20Ag [Oz]550,552136,177

0 0 323,495

323,4951,010,224Pb [MT]14929

0 0 76

76254



Uchucchacua1Q2QJulyAugSept3Q9M20Ag [Oz]1,956,463979,008

0 200,149 590,164

790,3133,725,784Pb [MT]2,273753

0 225 531

7563,782Zn [MT]2,360462

0 212 716

9283,750



El Brocal 1Q2QJulyAugSept3Q9M20Au [Oz]4,0541,049

1,039 1,080 1,236

3,3548,457Ag [Oz]678,067248,693

400,846 487,026 591,455

1,479,3272,406,087Pb [MT]5,4602,188

2,628 2,188 3,367

8,18215,830Zn [MT]15,0584,385

8,195 6,564 7,517

22,27741,719Cu [MT]9,1223,045

3,132 2,754 3,303

9,19021,356

Additional Comments Tambomayo: Achieved pre-Covid operating levels since September.

Orcopampa: Operated at pre-Covid levels for the duration of the quarter.

Coimolache: Ramp-up process continued during July until August, and reached pre-Covid operating levels since September.

La Zanja: Operating at pre-Covid levels since August.

Julcani: Operating at pre-Covid levels since September, when Julcani also treated prior month inventories. September production therefore reached above-average levels.

Uchucchacua: The only remaining Buenaventura mine not yet operating at pre-Covid levels. This is primarily due to a reduced workforce, and shortage of workers required to successfully operate at full capacity.

El Brocal: Operated at pre-Covid levels for the duration of the quarter. During the quarter Plant #2 was halted for nine consecutive days in August as part of the Planned Preventive Maintenance (PPM) for this mine. It is important to note that the Company’s third and fourth quarter mining strategy is to focus operations within high-grade areas to offset COVID-19’s adverse impact on operations. 3Q20 Payable Volume Sold (100% basis) 1Q20

(Actual) 2Q20

(Actual) 3Q20

(Actual) 9M20

(Actual) Gold (Oz.)



Orcopampa

9,016 3,675 17,159 29,849

Tambomayo

5,286 16,499 17,849 39,634

La Zanja

3,295 4,032 5,346 12,673

Coimolache

23,978 14,549 25,901 64,428

El Brocal

2,639 633 2,038 5,310





Silver (Oz.)



Uchucchacua

1,880,330 644,014 875,489 3,399,834

El Brocal

466,365 187,339 1,182,127 1,835,831

Tambomayo

110,661 487,028 406,946 1,004,636

Julcani

514,114 119,531 289,258 922,903





Lead (MT)



El Brocal

5,145 1,888 7,017 14,050

Uchucchacua

1,972 403 738 3,113

Tambomayo

282 1,547 1,680 3,508

Julcani

95 25 58 179





Zinc (MT)



El Brocal

12,438 3,575 18,589 34,603

Uchucchacua

1,874 366 699 2,939

Tambomayo

992 810 1,058 2,860





Copper (MT)



El Brocal

8,458 2,758 8,799 20,015

Realized Metal Prices* Gold (Oz)

1,692 1,775 1,939 1,835

Silver (Oz)

17.16 16.67 27.19 20.92

Lead (MT)

1,653 1,460 1,659 1,620

Zinc (MT)

1,824 1,112 2,349 2,005

Copper (MT)

5,536 5,085 6,448 5,875

*Buenaventura consolidated figuresCompany Description

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru’s largest, publicly traded precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining development, processing and trade of gold, silver and other base metals via wholly-owned mines and through its participation in joint venture projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Julcani*, Tambomayo*, El Brocal, La Zanja and Coimolache). The Company owns 43.65% of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L (a partnership with Newmont Mining Corporation & Sumitomo Corporation), an important precious metal producer and 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer (a partnership with Freeport-McMorRan Inc. and Sumitomo Corporation). For a printed version of the Company’s 2019 Form 20-F, please contact the persons indicated above, or download a PDF format file from the Company’s web site. (*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties, including those concerning the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s costs and expenses, results of exploration, the continued improving efficiency of operations, prevailing market prices of gold, silver, copper and other metals mined, the success of joint ventures, estimates of future explorations, development and production, subsidiaries’ plans for capital expenditures, estimates of reserves and Peruvian political, economic, social and legal developments. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s view with respect to the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s future financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors discussed elsewhere in this Press Release.

