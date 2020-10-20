ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
Buenaventura Announces Third Quarter 2020 Production Results

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE:BVN; Lima Stock Exchange:BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced 3Q20 results for production and volume sold.

In order to ensure transparency in light of uncertainties associated with the current operating environment, Buenaventura will be releasing its production data on a monthly basis until greater production continuity and visibility have been achieved.
3Q20 Production per Metal (100% Basis)   Tambomayo 1Q2QJulyAugSept3Q9M20Au [Oz]14,54917,121
4,007

5,891

6,210
16,10847,778Ag [Oz]385,532410,010
86,292

154,874

154,746
395,9131,191,454Pb [MT]1,1941,190
408

509

555
1,4723,856Zn [MT]1,267831
318

401

574
1,2923,390   
 

 

 
  Orcopampa1Q2QJulyAugSept3Q9M20Au [Oz]8,1607,612
4,384

6,777

3,936
15,09630,869 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Coimolache1Q2QJulyAugSept3Q9M20Au [Oz]22,49313,551
8,399

8,115

9,959
26,47362,517 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 
La Zanja1Q2QJulyAugSept3Q9M20Au [Oz]3,2973,028
1,610

2,076

1,401
5,08711,411 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Yanacocha1Q2QJulyAugSept3Q9M20Au [Oz]121,80267,827
25,901

26,543

27,430
79,874269,503 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Julcani1Q2QJulyAugSept3Q9M20Ag [Oz]550,552136,177
0

0

323,495
323,4951,010,224Pb [MT]14929
0

0

76
76254
 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Uchucchacua1Q2QJulyAugSept3Q9M20Ag [Oz]1,956,463979,008
0

200,149

590,164
790,3133,725,784Pb [MT]2,273753
0

225

531
7563,782Zn [MT]2,360462
0

212

716
9283,750
 

 

 

 

 

 

 
El Brocal 1Q2QJulyAugSept3Q9M20Au [Oz]4,0541,049
1,039

1,080

1,236
3,3548,457Ag [Oz]678,067248,693
400,846

487,026

591,455
1,479,3272,406,087Pb [MT]5,4602,188
2,628

2,188

3,367
8,18215,830Zn [MT]15,0584,385
8,195

6,564

7,517
22,27741,719Cu [MT]9,1223,045
3,132

2,754

3,303
9,19021,356
Additional Comments Tambomayo:

Achieved pre-Covid operating levels since September.
Orcopampa:

Operated at pre-Covid levels for the duration of the quarter.
Coimolache:

Ramp-up process continued during July until August, and reached pre-Covid operating levels since September.
La Zanja:

Operating at pre-Covid levels since August.
Julcani:

Operating at pre-Covid levels since September, when Julcani also treated prior month inventories. September production therefore reached above-average levels.
Uchucchacua:

The only remaining Buenaventura mine not yet operating at pre-Covid levels. This is primarily due to a reduced workforce, and shortage of workers required to successfully operate at full capacity.
El Brocal:

Operated at pre-Covid levels for the duration of the quarter. During the quarter Plant #2 was halted for nine consecutive days in August as part of the Planned Preventive Maintenance (PPM) for this mine.

It is important to note that the Company’s third and fourth quarter mining strategy is to focus operations within high-grade areas to offset COVID-19’s adverse impact on operations.

3Q20 Payable Volume Sold (100% basis)  1Q20
(Actual)  2Q20
(Actual)  3Q20
(Actual)  9M20
(Actual)  Gold (Oz.)
 

 

 

 
Orcopampa
9,016

3,675

17,159

29,849
Tambomayo 
5,286

16,499

17,849

39,634
La Zanja
3,295

4,032

5,346

12,673
Coimolache
23,978

14,549

25,901

64,428
El Brocal
2,639

633

2,038

5,310
 
 

 

 

 
Silver (Oz.)
 

 

 

 
Uchucchacua 
1,880,330

644,014

875,489

3,399,834
El Brocal
466,365

187,339

1,182,127

1,835,831
Tambomayo
110,661

487,028

406,946

1,004,636
Julcani 
514,114

119,531

289,258

922,903
 
 

 

 

 
Lead (MT)
 

 

 

 
El Brocal
5,145

1,888

7,017

14,050
Uchucchacua 
1,972

403

738

3,113
Tambomayo
282

1,547

1,680

3,508
Julcani
95

25

58

179
 
 

 

 

 
Zinc (MT)
 

 

 

 
El Brocal
12,438

3,575

18,589

34,603
Uchucchacua 
1,874

366

699

2,939
Tambomayo
992

810

1,058

2,860
 
 

 

 

 
Copper (MT)
 

 

 

 
El Brocal
8,458

2,758

8,799

20,015
 Realized Metal Prices*  Gold (Oz)
1,692

1,775

1,939

1,835
Silver (Oz)
17.16

16.67

27.19

20.92
Lead (MT)
1,653

1,460

1,659

1,620
Zinc (MT)
1,824

1,112

2,349

2,005
Copper (MT)
5,536

5,085

6,448

5,875
*Buenaventura consolidated figuresCompany Description
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru’s largest, publicly traded precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining development, processing and trade of gold, silver and other base metals via wholly-owned mines and through its participation in joint venture projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Julcani*, Tambomayo*, El Brocal, La Zanja and Coimolache).

The Company owns 43.65% of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L (a partnership with Newmont Mining Corporation & Sumitomo Corporation), an important precious metal producer and 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer (a partnership with Freeport-McMorRan Inc. and Sumitomo Corporation).

For a printed version of the Company’s 2019 Form 20-F, please contact the persons indicated above, or download a PDF format file from the Company’s web site.

(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura
Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking information (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties, including those concerning the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s costs and expenses, results of exploration, the continued improving efficiency of operations, prevailing market prices of gold, silver, copper and other metals mined, the success of joint ventures, estimates of future explorations, development and production, subsidiaries’ plans for capital expenditures, estimates of reserves and Peruvian political, economic, social and legal developments. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s view with respect to the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s future financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors discussed elsewhere in this Press Release.
