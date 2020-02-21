|
Buenaventura Cordially Invites You to Its Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM) will hold its Fourth Quarter 2019 earnings conference call on:
Please use the following link to pre-register for this conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. You may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.
To pre-register please go to: http://dpregister.com/10139078
Fourth quarter results will be issued on February 20, 2020 after market close.
To participate in the conference call, please dial Toll Free US +1-866-777-2509
The conference call will be available for replay for 7 days:
The Company owns 43.65% of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L (a partnership with Newmont Mining Corporation), an important precious metal producer; 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer. For a printed version of the Company’s 2018 Form 20-F, please contact the investor relations contacts on page 1 of this report, or download the PDF format file from the Company’s web site at www.buenaventura.com.
(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura
