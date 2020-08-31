|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:00 | 31.08.2020
Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)| Need To Reduce Energy Cost to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the building integrated photovoltaics market and it is poised to grow by USD 10.67 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 17% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Canadian Solar Inc., First Solar Inc., Heliatek GmbH, KYOCERA Corp., Meyer Burger Technology AG, Sharp Corp., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., United Solar Ovonic Inc., Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd., and Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The need to reduce energy cost will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
End-user
Commercial
Residential
Industrial
Type
Crystalline Panel
Thin-film Panel
Distribution channel
Offline Stores
Online Stores
Geographic Landscape
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41341
Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market Size
Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market Trends
Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies increasing solar energy consumption and installation as one of the prime reasons driving the building integrated photovoltaics market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist building integrated photovoltaics market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the building integrated photovoltaics market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the building integrated photovoltaics market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of building integrated photovoltaics market, vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by End user placement
Commercial – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Residential – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Industrial – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by End user
Comparison by Type placement
Crystalline panel – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Thin-film panel – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Type
Geographic comparison
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Volume driver – Demand led growth
Volume driver – Supply led growth
Volume driver – External factors
Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets
Price driver – Inflation
Price driver – Shift from lower to higher-priced units
Market challenges
Market trends
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Canadian Solar, Inc.
First Solar Inc.
Heliatek GmbH
KYOCERA Corp.
Meyer Burger Technology AG
Sharp Corp.
Trina Solar Co. Ltd.
United Solar Ovonic, Inc.
Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd.
Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd.
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
