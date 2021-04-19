|
09.10.2021
Bulk Fiber Networks and WFN Strategies, LLC Announce Commencement of Leif Erikson Cable Project
Bulk Fiber Networks, a leading builder and operator of fiber network infrastructure in the Nordics, and WFN Strategies, a leading submarine cable planning, engineering, and implementation firm, together announce commencement of a feasibility study for the prospective Leif Erikson cable project, unlocking the global renewable giants Norway and Canada.
The Leif Erikson subsea fiber cable will form a northern route between Norway and Canada with 100% renewable energy feed from both sides of the Atlantic.
The feasibility study will be used for survey and construction planning, hazard identification, risk management, and budget and economic modeling. In addition, the feasibility study will develop sustainability requirements for the supply chain and life cycle management.
Bulk Infrastructure owns and operates more than 10,000 km of international and intra-Nordic high-capacity subsea and terrestrial fiber networks, including four live subsea fiber systems, one under construction and the Leif Erikson system now kicking off detailed planning.
WFN Strategies will act as the project planner, designer, and implementer, establishing an initial understanding of the telecommunications infrastructure which will need to be constructed; creating a high-level plan (technical requirements and timeline) for developing that infrastructure; identifying any obstacles or issues in constructing the infrastructure; and providing budgetary cost estimates for the Leif Erikson Cable System project. WFN will bring long term industry experience into the project planning and management.
“We are pleased to formally kick off the Leif Erikson project together with WFN,” said Peder Naerboe, Founder & Executive Chairman at Bulk. “WFN’s experience with submarine cable projects in the arctic regions as well as their determination to include Sustainability as a key element all through the project management makes them the ideal partner for us in a project like Leif Erikson.”
“We are excited to be working with Bulk in preparing the Feasibility Study for the Leif Erikson submarine cable project,” said WFN Strategies Managing Director, Wayne Nielsen. “Bulk Fiber Networks continues to demonstrate success in project execution and making sustainable digital infrastructure available for a rapidly expanding industry. This project draws nicely on our cable engineering and development capabilities, and we look forward to supporting this new system.”
In the Norwegian end of the Leif Erikson system, a prosperous Nordic Data Center industry is rapidly becoming a sustainability hub in European Digital Infrastructure. The Nordic governments support digital infrastructure development at scale. As an example the Norwegian government issued in 2018 a national data center strategy: “Powered by Nature: Norway as a Data Center Nation.” A critical element to achieving this vision of the Nordics as a sustainable Digital Infrastructure hub in Europe, is the availability of high-capacity dark fiber, including low-latency pathways to North America and Central Europe. The Leif Erikson system would be a hallmark project in such respect, and would furthermore be the first trans-Atlantic fiber system that would be powered by 100% renewable energy in both ends. This was also acknowledged by the Global Carrier Awards when shortlisting Leif Erikson for special recognition in the 2021 awards to be announced later this month.
