Bunge Limited Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) will announce its results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, prior to the market opening. The Company’s management will also host a conference call at 7:00 am Central Time to discuss the results. A slide presentation to accompany the discussion will be posted on www.bunge.com.
To listen to the call, please dial 1-844-735-3666. If you are located outside the United States or Canada, dial 1-412-317-5706. Please dial in five to 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. The call will also be webcast live at www.bunge.com.
To access the webcast, go to “Webcasts and presentations” in the “Investors” section of the company’s website. Select “Q4 2020 Bunge Limited Conference Call” and follow the prompts. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register and download any necessary audio software.
A replay of the call will be available later in the day on February 10, 2021, continuing through March 10, 2021. To listen to it, please dial 1-877-344-7529 in the United States, 855-669-9658 in Canada, or 1-412-317-0088 in other locations. When prompted, enter confirmation code 10151151.
