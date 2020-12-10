8:00 | 10.12.2020

Bureau Veritas launches ChargeScan by BV, an end-to-end solution for Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS)

Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification, unveils a complete portfolio of services dedicated to Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS), covering the full lifecycle – from design, construction and commissioning to operations.

With ChargeScan by BV, clients will be able to rely on real-time information verified by Bureau Veritas inspectors on the ground. They will be able to take immediate action to ensure that their charging stations are compliant, always available and fully functional for end-customers. This information can be embedded into the client’s existing digital platform, or on a customized digital hub developed by Bureau Veritas.

Renato Catrib, Senior Vice President Global Service Lines, Bureau Veritas, commented:“New Mobility is one of the pillars of Bureau Veritas Green Line, a wide range of sustainability services and solutions, enabling our clients to address growing challenges in this field. ChargeScan by BV brings trust and transparency to our clients, giving them full visibility of their EVCS network during both construction and operations. We enable them to take immediate action, based on reliable information from Bureau Veritas experts. Through this new solution, we are proud to contribute to the development of electric mobility and set the course for a new era of sustainable development”.

The end-to end solution covers:

Project management assistance for charging stations under construction:

Consulting services for preliminary studies Technical support and document management for design and permitting phases Management assistance for construction, permitting and commissioning Training for product and installation

Inspection services for charging stations in operations:

Regulatory compliance (regulatory and maintenance inspections, grid code compliance…) Safety and security reviews Network availability (condition monitoring and assessment, repairs & component replacement management) Performance monitoring (commissioning, data management, performance testing etc.) Wireless connectivity testing

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 75,000 employees located in more than 1,500 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index.

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit www.bureauveritas.com, and follow us on Twitter (@bureauveritas) and LinkedIn. Our information is certified with blockchain technology.

