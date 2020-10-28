|
Bus HVAC System Market | Increased Efficiency of HVAC Systems Through Pressure Transducer Technology to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
The global bus HVAC system market size is poised to grow by USD 33.80 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 1% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.
APAC was the largest HVAC system market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the rising volume of electric vehicles and the increased demand for public transit vehicles that will drive the growth of the market in this region.
The global bus HVAC system market is fragmented. CoachAir Pty Ltd., DENSO Corp., MAHLE GmbH, ProAir Holdings Corp., SUTRAK Corp., Trane Technologies Co. LLC, Valeo SA, VBG Group AB, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Zhengzhou Guchen Industry Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this bus HVAC system market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.
As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global bus HVAC system market 2020-2024 is expected to witness a negative impact. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we continue to revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.
Detailed information on factors that will assist bus HVAC system market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the bus HVAC system market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the bus HVAC system market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bus HVAC system market vendors
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Powertrain
ICE powered – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Electric and hybrid – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Powertrain
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
CoachAir Pty Ltd.
DENSO Corp.
MAHLE GmbH
ProAir Holdings Corp.
SUTRAK Corp.
Trane Technologies Co. LLC
Valeo SA
VBG Group AB
ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Zhengzhou Guchen Industry Co. Ltd.
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
