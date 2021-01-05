|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
12:30 | 05.01.2021
B&W Environmental Awarded $10 Million Contract to Supply Advanced Ash Handling System
Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) (NYSE: BW) announced today that its B&W Environmental segment will design and supply advanced ash-handling equipment to a U.S. power plant customer. The contract is valued at more than $10 million.
The project scope includes the design and supply of eight innovative, patented Allen-Sherman-Hoff® Submerged Grind Conveyors (SGC), a transfer conveyor, blowers and other equipment.
As the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency implements new effluent limitation guidelines (ELG) and combustion residuals (CCR) requirements, B&W Environmental’s SGC systems offer plant owners an affordable and reliable option to manage ash and protect the environment.
“We’re seeing significant demand for our SGC technology from plant owners looking to comply with new environmental standards,” said B&W Chief Operating Officer Jimmy Morgan. “Our advanced ash handling system offers a simplified, flexible design for effective bottom ash transport and dewatering, and eliminates the need for ash ponds altogether.”
B&W Environmental’s SGC is strategically designed and sized so that it doesn’t require the removal or displacement of bottom ash hoppers or slag tanks, ash gates, clinker grinders, transfer enclosures and other existing equipment. Installation can be accelerated to save time at a lower cost than other bottom ash conveyance systems.
