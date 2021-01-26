|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
12:30 | 26.01.2021
B&W’s Asia and Middle East Expansion Continues; Yields New Environmental Contracts Totaling $10 Million
Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) (NYSE: BW) announced today that its strategic growth and expansion initiatives in Asia and the Middle East have continued to accelerate, resulting in two new contracts totaling $10 million for its B&W Environmental business segment.
“We are continuing to make progress in leveraging B&W’s industry-leading technologies and strong operational presence in Asia and the Middle East to provide advanced environmental solutions for our customers,” said B&W Chief Operating Officer Jimmy Morgan. “These two new contracts, which include the design and supply of our SPIG S.p.A. cooling system technologies, demonstrate that the actions we’ve taken to increase our business focus on these regions are already paying off.”
“As we look ahead in 2021 and beyond, we see other significant opportunities for all of our business segments – B&W Environmental, B&W Renewable and B&W Thermal – in the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa regions, with a combined addressable market potential of nearly $12 billion over the next three years,” Morgan said.
Each contract calls for B&W Environmental to design and supply SPIG S.p.A. cooling technologies for industrial projects in Asia and the Middle East. The cooling systems include fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) cooling towers, cooling cells and other technologies designed to increase cooling efficiency, reduce environmental impact and improve safe operation under extreme weather conditions.
B&W Environmental’s cooling system experience includes wet, dry and wet/dry hybrid cooling solutions and the supply of designs for a wide range of project specifications such as high seismic loads, vibration control, corrosion, noise control, sub-freezing operation, and seawater use.
