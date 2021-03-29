|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:09 | 29.03.2021
BWX Technologies Announces Proposed $400 Million Senior Notes Offering
BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) (“BWXT”) announced today that it plans to offer up to $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2029 (the “Notes”) in a private transaction exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”). The Notes will be guaranteed by each of BWXT’s present and future direct and indirect wholly owned domestic subsidiaries that is a guarantor under BWXT’s credit facility.
BWXT intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand or borrowings under its credit facility, to redeem, on or after July 15, 2021, all of its outstanding 5.375% senior notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) at the then-applicable redemption price. Pending the application of the net proceeds to redeem all outstanding 2026 Notes, BWXT intends to repay in full all indebtedness outstanding under its credit facility, with the remaining net proceeds to be held in cash or invested in short-term interest-bearing accounts, securities or similar investments. There can be no assurance that the offering of the Notes will be completed.
The Notes and the related guarantees have not been registered under the Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption. The Notes will be offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A and to persons outside the United States under Regulation S.
This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
