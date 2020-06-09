|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:20 | 09.06.2020
BWX Technologies Announces Proposed $400 Million Senior Notes Offering
BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) (“BWXT”) announced today that it plans to offer up to $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2028 (the “Notes”) in a private transaction exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”). The Notes will be guaranteed by each of BWXT’s present and future direct and indirect wholly owned domestic subsidiaries that is a guarantor under BWXT’s credit facility.
BWXT intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes (1) to repay in full all indebtedness outstanding under its senior secured term loans, (2) to repay a portion of the amount outstanding under its senior secured revolving credit facility and (3) to pay all fees and expenses related to the offering. There can be no assurance that the offering of the Notes will be completed.
The Notes and the related guarantees have not been registered under the Act or the securities laws of any other place and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption. The Notes will be offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A and to persons outside the United States under Regulation S.
This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
