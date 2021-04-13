|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
17:19 | 13.04.2021
BWX Technologies Announces the Closing of its Senior Notes Offering
BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) (“BWXT”) announced today the closing of its previously announced offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 4.125% senior notes due 2029 (the “Notes”) in a private transaction exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”). The Notes are guaranteed by each of BWXT’s present and future direct and indirect wholly owned domestic subsidiaries that is a guarantor under BWXT’s credit facility.
BWXT intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes, together with cash on hand or borrowings under its credit facility, to redeem, on or after July 15, 2021, all of its outstanding 5.375% senior notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) at the then-applicable redemption price. Pending the application of the net proceeds to redeem all outstanding 2026 Notes, BWXT intends to repay in full all indebtedness outstanding under its credit facility, with the remaining net proceeds to be held in cash or invested in short-term interest-bearing accounts, securities or similar investments.
This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
