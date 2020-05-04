|
22:30 | 04.05.2020
BWX Technologies Reports Record First Quarter 2020 Results
BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) (“BWXT,” “we,” “us” or the “Company”) reported first quarter 2020 revenue of $542 million, a 30% increase compared with $416 million in the first quarter of 2019. GAAP net income for the first quarter 2020 was $75.5 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, compared with GAAP net income of $49.0 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter 2020 was $75.6 million, or $0.79 per diluted share. A reconciliation of non-GAAP results is detailed in Exhibit 1.
“We had a remarkably strong first quarter 2020 with record revenues and earnings led by growth in our naval nuclear manufacturing business. Nuclear Operations Group results were driven by the Columbia-class product line ramp-up combined with contract improvements and accelerated long-lead material production,” said Rex D. Geveden, president and chief executive officer. “Although we are seeing some business impacts primarily from Nuclear Power Group customers related to COVID-19, first quarter performance combined with cost reduction initiatives lead us to reiterate our 2020 earnings guidance.”
“We are well pleased with the strong start in 2020, yet we remain acutely focused on protecting the health and safety of our employees as we navigate the unprecedented situation related to COVID-19,” said Geveden. “The fundamentals of our long-cycle, essential businesses are unchanged. All 12 of our major production facilities are currently operating, which speaks to the resiliency of our employees and business lines.”
Nuclear Power Group (NPG) segment revenue was $87.9 million for the first quarter of 2020, a 4.2% increase from the prior-year period primarily due to higher component manufacturing and the Laker Energy acquisition, partially offset by lower field service activity. NPG GAAP and non-GAAP operating income was $8.5 million and $8.6 million, respectively, in the first quarter of 2020, a 33% and 31% respective decrease from the prior-year period driven primarily from a shift in product mix including the absence of the China steam generator project. First quarter 2020 segment GAAP and non-GAAP operating margins were 9.6% and 9.8%, respectively.
Nuclear Services Group (NSG) segment operating income was $6.4 million for the first quarter of 2020, up significantly compared with $1.6 million for the first quarter of 2019 driven by increased volume in U.S. commercial nuclear service work.
On March 24, 2020, the Company entered into an amendment to its existing credit facility that, among other things, increased the revolving credit facility by $250 million to a total of $750 million, extended the maturity date of the revolving credit facility to March 24, 2025, and improved the pricing terms of the revolving credit facility when compared with the prior agreement.
As of March 31, 2020, the Company had gross debt of $934 million, which included $400 million in senior notes, $254 million in term loans and $280 million in borrowings under the Company’s revolving credit facility. The Company also had $65.7 million in letters of credit issued under its revolving credit facility, resulting in $404 million in remaining availability under its revolving credit facility.
On May 1, 2020, the BWXT Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per common share. The dividend will be payable on June 8, 2020, to shareholders of record on May 18, 2020.
BWXT updated the following guidance for 2020:
Decreased NPG revenue growth from ~5% to down ~1%
Decreased NPG operating margin from ~13% to ~11%
Decreased unallocated corporate expenses from ~$20 million to ~$15 million
Decreased interest expense as a result of amended credit facility and lower borrowing
BWXT reiterated the following guidance for 2020:
Non-GAAP EPS (excludes pension and post-retirement benefits mark-to-market) of ~$2.80
Consolidated revenue growth of ~8%
NOG revenue growth of ~9%
Operating income and margin
NOG operating margin in the “high teens” with upside potential from CAS pension reimbursement
NSG operating income of ~$25 million
Other segment operating expense primarily R&D of ~1% of revenue
Other income primarily related to pension and other post-employment benefits of ~$37 million
Capital expenditures of ~$270 million
Non-GAAP effective tax rate of ~23%
BWXT reiterated long-term guidance with COVID-19 assumptions that, excluding the benefit of tax reform, the Company anticipates a non-GAAP EPS compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the low-double digits over a three-to-five year period from 2017 based on a robust organic growth strategy and balance sheet capacity.
The Company does not provide GAAP guidance because it is unable to reliably forecast most of the items that are excluded from GAAP to calculate non-GAAP results. These items could cause GAAP results to differ materially from non-GAAP results. See reconciliation of non-GAAP results in Exhibit 1 for additional information.
BWXT may use its website (www.bwxt.com) as a channel of distribution of material Company information. Financial and other important information regarding BWXT is routinely accessible through and posted on our website. In addition, you may elect to automatically receive e-mail alerts and other information about BWXT by enrolling through the “Email Alerts” section of our website at http://investors.bwxt.com.
Operating Income
$
98.3
$
0.2
$
98.4
Other Income (Expense)
0.2
—
0.2
Provision for Income Taxes
(22.8
)
(0.0
)
(22.9
)
Net Income
75.6
0.1
75.7
Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
(0.1
)
—
(0.1
)
Net Income Attributable to BWXT
$
75.5
$
0.1
$
75.6
Diluted Shares Outstanding
95.8
95.8
Diluted Earnings per Common Share
$
0.79
$
0.00
$
0.79
Effective Tax Rate
23.2
%
23.2
%
NPG Operating Income
$
8.5
$
0.2
$
8.6
(1)
Tables may not foot due to rounding.
(2)
BWXT is providing non-GAAP information regarding certain of its historical results and guidance on future earnings per share to supplement the results provided in accordance with GAAP and it should not be considered superior to, or as a substitute for, the comparable GAAP measures. BWXT believes the non-GAAP measures provide meaningful insight and transparency into the Company’s operational performance and provides these measures to investors to help facilitate comparisons of operating results with prior periods and to assist them in understanding BWXT’s ongoing operations.
(3)
BWXT has not included a reconciliation of provided non-GAAP guidance to the comparable GAAP measures due to the difficulty of estimating any mark-to-market adjustments for pension and post-retirement benefits, which are determined at the end of the year.
