22:30 | 03.08.2020
BWX Technologies Reports Strong Second Quarter 2020 Results and Increases 2020 Full-Year Earnings Guidance
BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) (“BWXT”, “we”, “us” or the “Company”) reported second quarter 2020 revenue of $505 million, a 7% increase compared with $471 million in the second quarter of 2019. GAAP net income for the second quarter 2020 was $64.3 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, compared with GAAP net income of $58.9 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter 2020 was $67.7 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP net income of $59.1 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. A reconciliation of non-GAAP results is detailed in Exhibit 1.
“BWXT delivered strong second quarter results driven by exceptional operational performance through the first half of the year combined with cost control measures, both of which lead us to increase our 2020 EPS guidance,” said Rex D. Geveden, president and chief executive officer. “The core Navy franchise continued to beat our internal expectations through a combination of work volume increases and contract performance improvements driven by operational excellence.”
“We remain cautiously optimistic as we continue to navigate a COVID-19 work environment and focus on employee health and safety while maintaining business viability,” said Geveden. “All 12 of our major production facilities have remained operational, and despite some COVID-19-related impacts, the Nuclear Power Group is well positioned for recovery through the remainder of the year.”
Nuclear Power Group (NPG) segment revenue was $68.0 million for the second quarter of 2020, a 22% decrease from the prior-year period primarily due to lower component manufacturing volume, rescheduled commercial nuclear service outages and lower medical isotope production volume due in part to COVID-19, partially offset by the Laker Energy acquisition. NPG GAAP and non-GAAP operating income was $1.1 million and $2.4 million, respectively, in the second quarter of 2020, a significant respective decrease from the prior-year period driven primarily from the absence of favorable contract adjustments that occurred in the prior-year period and lower volume, including medical radioisotopes due in part to COVID-19. Second quarter 2020 segment GAAP and non-GAAP operating margins were 1.6% and 3.5%, respectively.
Nuclear Services Group (NSG) segment GAAP and non-GAAP operating income was $4.1 million and $5.1 million, respectively, in the second quarter of 2020, up significantly compared with $1.5 million and $1.8 million respective GAAP and non-GAAP results for the second quarter of 2019 driven by lower costs.
On June 12, 2020, the Company issued $400 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.125% senior notes due 2028. The Company used the net proceeds from the notes to repay, in full, all indebtedness outstanding under its senior secured term loans, repay a portion of the amount outstanding under its senior secured revolving credit facility and to pay all fees and expenses related to the notes offering.
As of June 30, 2020, the Company had gross debt of $840 million, which included $800 million in senior notes and $40.0 million in borrowings under the Company’s revolving credit facility. The Company also had $64.7 million in letters of credit issued under its revolving credit facility, resulting in $645 million in remaining availability, an increase of $373 million compared with remaining availability at the end of 2019.
On July 31, 2020, the BWXT Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per common share. The dividend will be payable on September 8, 2020, to shareholders of record on August 19, 2020.
BWXT updated the following guidance for 2020:
Increased non-GAAP EPS from ~$2.80 to a range of $2.80 – $2.90 (excludes pension and post-retirement benefits mark-to-market)
Increased NOG revenue growth to ~10%
BWXT reiterated the following guidance for 2020:
Consolidated revenue growth of ~8%
NPG revenue growth down ~1%
Non-GAAP operating income and margin
NOG operating margin in the “high teens” with upside potential from CAS pension reimbursement
NPG operating margin of ~11%
NSG operating income of ~$25 million
Other segment operating expense primarily R&D of ~1% of revenue
Unallocated corporate expenses of ~$15 million
Other income primarily related to pension and other post-employment benefits of ~$37 million
Capital expenditures of ~$270 million
Non-GAAP effective tax rate of ~23%
BWXT reiterated long-term guidance with COVID-19 assumptions that, excluding the benefit of tax reform, the Company anticipates a non-GAAP EPS compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the low-double digits over a three-to-five year period from 2017 based on a robust organic growth strategy and balance sheet capacity.
The Company does not provide GAAP guidance because it is unable to reliably forecast most of the items that are excluded from GAAP to calculate non-GAAP results. These items could cause GAAP results to differ materially from non-GAAP results. See reconciliation of non-GAAP results in Exhibit 1 for additional information.
BWXT may use its website (www.bwxt.com) as a channel of distribution of material Company information. Financial and other important information regarding BWXT is routinely accessible through and posted on our website. In addition, you may elect to automatically receive e-mail alerts and other information about BWXT by enrolling through the “Email Alerts” section of our website at http://investors.bwxt.com.
Operating Income
$
82.4
$
1.3
$
2.7
$
—
$
86.4
Other Income (Expense)
1.6
—
—
0.5
2.2
Provision for Income Taxes
(19.7)
(0.3)
(0.6)
(0.1)
(20.8)
Net Income
64.4
0.9
2.1
0.4
67.8
Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
(0.1)
—
—
—
(0.1)
Net Income Attributable to BWXT
$
64.3
$
0.9
$
2.1
$
0.4
$
67.7
Diluted Shares Outstanding
95.6
95.6
Diluted Earnings per Common Share
$
0.67
$
0.01
$
0.02
$
0.00
$
0.71
Effective Tax Rate
23.4%
23.4%
NPG Operating Income
$
1.1
$
1.3
$
—
$
—
$
2.4
NSG Operating Income
$
4.1
$
—
$
1.0
$
—
$
5.1
Operating Income
$
80.5
$
0.3
$
80.9
Other Income (Expense)
(2.8)
—
(2.8)
Provision for Income Taxes
(18.7)
(0.1)
(18.8)
Net Income
59.0
0.3
59.3
Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
(0.1)
—
(0.1)
Net Income Attributable to BWXT
$
58.9
$
0.3
$
59.1
Diluted Shares Outstanding
95.7
95.7
Diluted Earnings per Common Share
$
0.62
$
0.00
$
0.62
Effective Tax Rate
24.1%
24.1%
NSG Operating Income
$
1.5
$
0.3
$
1.8
(1)
Tables may not foot due to rounding.
(2)
BWXT is providing non-GAAP information regarding certain of its historical results and guidance on future earnings per share to supplement the results provided in accordance with GAAP and it should not be considered superior to, or as a substitute for, the comparable GAAP measures. BWXT believes the non-GAAP measures provide meaningful insight and transparency into the Company’s operational performance and provides these measures to investors to help facilitate comparisons of operating results with prior periods and to assist them in understanding BWXT’s ongoing operations.
(3)
BWXT has not included a reconciliation of provided non-GAAP guidance to the comparable GAAP measures due to the difficulty of estimating any mark-to-market adjustments for pension and post-retirement benefits, which are determined at the end of the year.
