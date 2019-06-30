22:30 | 03.08.2020

BWX Technologies Reports Strong Second Quarter 2020 Results and Increases 2020 Full-Year Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) (“BWXT”, “we”, “us” or the “Company”) reported second quarter 2020 revenue of $505 million, a 7% increase compared with $471 million in the second quarter of 2019. GAAP net income for the second quarter 2020 was $64.3 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, compared with GAAP net income of $58.9 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter 2020 was $67.7 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP net income of $59.1 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. A reconciliation of non-GAAP results is detailed in Exhibit 1. “BWXT delivered strong second quarter results driven by exceptional operational performance through the first half of the year combined with cost control measures, both of which lead us to increase our 2020 EPS guidance,” said Rex D. Geveden, president and chief executive officer. “The core Navy franchise continued to beat our internal expectations through a combination of work volume increases and contract performance improvements driven by operational excellence.” “We remain cautiously optimistic as we continue to navigate a COVID-19 work environment and focus on employee health and safety while maintaining business viability,” said Geveden. “All 12 of our major production facilities have remained operational, and despite some COVID-19-related impacts, the Nuclear Power Group is well positioned for recovery through the remainder of the year.”

Second Quarter Segment Results

Nuclear Operations Group (NOG) segment revenue was $410 million for the second quarter of 2020, a 14% increase from the prior-year period, driven by accelerated timing of long-lead material procurements and higher downblending and naval nuclear fuel volume. NOG operating income was $86.0 million in the second quarter of 2020, a 14% increase compared with the prior-year period, driven by higher production volume and the timing of procurement of long-lead material. Second quarter 2020 segment operating margin was 21.0%. Nuclear Power Group (NPG) segment revenue was $68.0 million for the second quarter of 2020, a 22% decrease from the prior-year period primarily due to lower component manufacturing volume, rescheduled commercial nuclear service outages and lower medical isotope production volume due in part to COVID-19, partially offset by the Laker Energy acquisition. NPG GAAP and non-GAAP operating income was $1.1 million and $2.4 million, respectively, in the second quarter of 2020, a significant respective decrease from the prior-year period driven primarily from the absence of favorable contract adjustments that occurred in the prior-year period and lower volume, including medical radioisotopes due in part to COVID-19. Second quarter 2020 segment GAAP and non-GAAP operating margins were 1.6% and 3.5%, respectively. Nuclear Services Group (NSG) segment GAAP and non-GAAP operating income was $4.1 million and $5.1 million, respectively, in the second quarter of 2020, up significantly compared with $1.5 million and $1.8 million respective GAAP and non-GAAP results for the second quarter of 2019 driven by lower costs.

Liquidity and Debt

The Company generated cash from operating activities of $162 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared with $64.8 million in the prior-year period. At the end of the second quarter 2020, the Company’s cash and short-term investments position, net of restricted cash, was $65.3 million. On June 12, 2020, the Company issued $400 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.125% senior notes due 2028. The Company used the net proceeds from the notes to repay, in full, all indebtedness outstanding under its senior secured term loans, repay a portion of the amount outstanding under its senior secured revolving credit facility and to pay all fees and expenses related to the notes offering. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had gross debt of $840 million, which included $800 million in senior notes and $40.0 million in borrowings under the Company’s revolving credit facility. The Company also had $64.7 million in letters of credit issued under its revolving credit facility, resulting in $645 million in remaining availability, an increase of $373 million compared with remaining availability at the end of 2019.

Capital Deployment

The Company returned $18.2 million of cash to shareholders during the second quarter 2020 through dividends, bringing the total year-to-date cash returned to shareholders to $56.8 million, including $20.0 million in share repurchases and $36.8 million in dividends. As of June 30, 2020, share repurchase authorization was $145 million. On July 31, 2020, the BWXT Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per common share. The dividend will be payable on September 8, 2020, to shareholders of record on August 19, 2020.

2020 Guidance

BWXT 2020 guidance has been updated to reflect year-to-date performance and management’s outlook on the remainder of the year. 2020 guidance continues to incorporate business conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic and assumes that current conditions will remain in effect through the remainder of 2020. BWXT updated the following guidance for 2020: Increased non-GAAP EPS from ~$2.80 to a range of $2.80 – $2.90 (excludes pension and post-retirement benefits mark-to-market) Increased NOG revenue growth to ~10% BWXT reiterated the following guidance for 2020: Consolidated revenue growth of ~8% NPG revenue growth down ~1% Non-GAAP operating income and margin NOG operating margin in the “high teens” with upside potential from CAS pension reimbursement NPG operating margin of ~11% NSG operating income of ~$25 million Other segment operating expense primarily R&D of ~1% of revenue Unallocated corporate expenses of ~$15 million Other income primarily related to pension and other post-employment benefits of ~$37 million Capital expenditures of ~$270 million Non-GAAP effective tax rate of ~23%

Long-term Guidance

BWXT long-term guidance has been updated to reflect the current business conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic and assumes that current conditions will remain in effect through the remainder of 2020. BWXT reiterated long-term guidance with COVID-19 assumptions that, excluding the benefit of tax reform, the Company anticipates a non-GAAP EPS compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the low-double digits over a three-to-five year period from 2017 based on a robust organic growth strategy and balance sheet capacity. The Company does not provide GAAP guidance because it is unable to reliably forecast most of the items that are excluded from GAAP to calculate non-GAAP results. These items could cause GAAP results to differ materially from non-GAAP results. See reconciliation of non-GAAP results in Exhibit 1 for additional information.

Forward-Looking Statements

BWXT cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to backlog, to the extent they may be viewed as an indicator of future revenues; our plans and expectations for the NOG, NPG and NSG segments including the expectations, timing and revenue of our strategic initiatives, such as medical radioisotopes; changes in general economic conditions, reduced demand for our products and services, disruptions to our supply chain and/or production, changes in government regulations and other factors, including any such impacts of, or actions in response to the COVID-19 health crisis; and our 2020 guidance and long-term guidance. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, our ability to execute contracts in backlog; the lack of, or adverse changes in, federal appropriations to government programs in which we participate; the demand for and competitiveness of nuclear products and services; capital priorities of power generating utilities; the extent to which the COVID-19 health crisis impacts our business; the impact of COVID-19 on our employees, contractors, suppliers, customers and other partners and their business activities; the extent to which the length and severity of the COVID-19 health crisis exceeds our current expectations; the potential recurrence or subsequent waves of COVID-19 or similar diseases; adverse changes in the industries in which we operate and delays, changes or termination of contracts in backlog. If one or more of these risks or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed. For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, see BWXT’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. BWXT cautions not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.

About BWXT

At BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT), we are People Strong, Innovation Driven. Headquartered in Lynchburg, Va., BWXT provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for national security, clean energy, environmental remediation, nuclear medicine and space exploration. With approximately 6,650 employees, BWXT has 12 major operating sites in the U.S. and Canada. In addition, BWXT joint ventures provide management and operations at more than a dozen U.S. Department of Energy and NASA facilities. Follow us on Twitter at @BWXTech and learn more at www.bwxt.com.

EXHIBIT 1



BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EARNINGS PER SHARE(1)(2)(3) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020



GAAP



Restructuring

Costs



Costs Associated

with Sale of Business



Debt Issuance

Costs



Non-GAAP

Operating Income $ 82.4 $ 1.3 $ 2.7 $ — $ 86.4 Other Income (Expense) 1.6 — — 0.5 2.2 Provision for Income Taxes (19.7) (0.3) (0.6) (0.1) (20.8) Net Income 64.4 0.9 2.1 0.4 67.8 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest (0.1) — — — (0.1) Net Income Attributable to BWXT $ 64.3 $ 0.9 $ 2.1 $ 0.4 $ 67.7 Diluted Shares Outstanding 95.6 95.6 Diluted Earnings per Common Share $ 0.67 $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.00 $ 0.71 Effective Tax Rate 23.4% 23.4% NPG Operating Income $ 1.1 $ 1.3 $ — $ — $ 2.4 NSG Operating Income $ 4.1 $ — $ 1.0 $ — $ 5.1

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019



GAAP



Restructuring

Costs



Non-GAAP

Operating Income $ 80.5 $ 0.3 $ 80.9 Other Income (Expense) (2.8) — (2.8) Provision for Income Taxes (18.7) (0.1) (18.8) Net Income 59.0 0.3 59.3 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest (0.1) — (0.1) Net Income Attributable to BWXT $ 58.9 $ 0.3 $ 59.1 Diluted Shares Outstanding 95.7 95.7 Diluted Earnings per Common Share $ 0.62 $ 0.00 $ 0.62 Effective Tax Rate 24.1% 24.1% NSG Operating Income $ 1.5 $ 0.3 $ 1.8 (1) Tables may not foot due to rounding. (2) BWXT is providing non-GAAP information regarding certain of its historical results and guidance on future earnings per share to supplement the results provided in accordance with GAAP and it should not be considered superior to, or as a substitute for, the comparable GAAP measures. BWXT believes the non-GAAP measures provide meaningful insight and transparency into the Company’s operational performance and provides these measures to investors to help facilitate comparisons of operating results with prior periods and to assist them in understanding BWXT’s ongoing operations. (3) BWXT has not included a reconciliation of provided non-GAAP guidance to the comparable GAAP measures due to the difficulty of estimating any mark-to-market adjustments for pension and post-retirement benefits, which are determined at the end of the year.

