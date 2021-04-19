|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
19:58 | 19.10.2021
BWX Technologies to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on Monday, November 1
BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) (NYSE: BWXT) will issue a press release detailing third quarter 2021 results on Monday, November 1, 2021, after market close and will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. EDT.
Listen-only participants are encouraged to participate and view the supporting presentation via the Internet at www.bwxt.com/investors. The dial-in numbers for participants are (U.S.) 844-850-0542 and (International) 412-317-6014. All participants should ask to be joined into the BWX Technologies (BWXT) call. A replay of the call will remain available on the BWXT website for a limited time.
