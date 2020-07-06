|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:45 | 06.07.2020
BWXT Appoints Martyn Coombs to Lead Nuclear Medicine Business as President, BWXT ITG Canada
BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) today announced that Martyn Coombs has been appointed president, BWXT ITG Canada, Inc. (BWXT ITG Canada), effective July 20, 2020.
“Martyn has significant experience within both the pharmaceutical and medical technology sectors, particularly in nuclear medicine, and has a successful track record in leading organizations and teams through transformation and innovation,” said Rex Geveden, BWXT’s president and chief executive officer. “We are very pleased to have someone of Martyn’s caliber join BWXT to lead this growing and critical segment of our business.”
BWXT ITG Canada, a division of the Nuclear Power Group segment of BWXT led by President John MacQuarrie, was formed in 2018 shortly after BWXT announced new breakthrough medical isotope technology and a successful acquisition that enabled the organization’s entrance into the medical radioisotope market.
“Nuclear medicine is critically important. A weakness for many years has been the fragile supply of technetium-99m and other isotopes,” said Coombs. “I believe that the BWXT technology has the opportunity to make a real difference, improve supply to patients, and help people get better from illness. In so doing, at BWXT we have the opportunity to become a leading player in nuclear medicine, and I am very pleased to join this company.”
Coombs brings with him over 15 years of experience in senior level leadership within the nuclear medicine business, including his most recent role as CEO of Predict Ltd., four years as president of Jubilant DraxImage in Montreal, nine years with Amersham PLC (since acquired by GE Healthcare), five years in Japan as the number-two executive for Nihon Medi-Physics, and two years as CEO of ImaginAb, while also serving as an advisor to SHINE.
Coombs earned a Bachelor of Science in applied mathematics from the University of Reading and holds an MBA with Warwick Business School.
