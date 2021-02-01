|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
12:45 | 01.02.2021
BWXT Names Nuclear Medicine Business as BWXT Medical
BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) today announced that its subsidiary BWXT ITG Canada, Inc., a nuclear medicine company, has been renamed BWXT Medical Ltd. (BWXT Medical), in order to better align with the company’s products, customer base and strategy.
BWXT’s entry into the nuclear medicine industry began with the development of a new breakthrough technology that will enable the production of molybdenum-99 and technetium-99m generators. Technetium-99m is used in hospitals in over 40 million diagnostic imaging procedures every year. In 2018, BWXT acquired Sotera Health’s Nordion medical isotope business, combined it with this technology, and more recently appointed Martyn Coombs as president of this business unit.
“Our new name, BWXT Medical, reflects the customers we serve – hospitals, pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies,” said Coombs. “We will strive to help people get better from illness by building one of the leading nuclear medicine companies in the world.”
Located in Ottawa, Ontario, and Vancouver, British Columbia, BWXT Medical is part of BWXT’s Nuclear Power Group led by John MacQuarrie, president.
“We are pleased to announce this new name for what has become such a vital part of our business,” said MacQuarrie. “We have recently made very encouraging progress, especially with our strategic irradiation service partners, that provides a good foundation for BWXT Medical’s future.”
