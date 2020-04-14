|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:00 | 14.04.2020
BWXT to Hold Annual Meeting Via Live Webcast
BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) announced today that in the interest of protecting the health of its stockholders and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held in a virtual meeting format only. The meeting is scheduled at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, May 1, 2020.
Stockholders may attend the Annual Meeting via a live internet webcast, which will be available at the following address: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BWXT2020. To participate, stockholders will need to enter the control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form or notice that was previously received. Further instructions on how to participate in and vote at the virtual Annual Meeting are available at the same virtual meeting website.
Online access to the webcast will open 15 minutes prior to the start of the Annual Meeting. Participants are encouraged to access the meeting in advance of the designated start time to test their connection.
